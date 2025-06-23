[News Today] AI-driven robot industry thriving

입력 2025-06-23 15:55:01 수정 2025-06-23 15:56:20 News Today





[LEAD]

It's no longer unusual to see robots that move or work just like humans. Some help people walk again. Others even park your car for you. Thanks to AI and wearable technology, robots are now stepping into roles once thought impossible.



[REPORT]

This is a robot used in rehabilitation treatment programs for patients or elderly people.



It's a so-called 'wearable robot' that can be worn like clothes.



An app linked to a smartphone analyzes the user’s condition and provides support strength as needed.



Kim Ji-yeong / Robot Manufacturer

Using an AI program that analyzes big data gathered in the app, we analyze the user's ambulatory age and suggest appropriate exercise programs.



When a "parking request" button is pressed, two robots approach to move the vehicle.



Using sensors, they recognize nearby obstacles and license plates, allowing them to move on their own.



Lee Dong-gyu / Robot solution firm

For our R&D process, AI is actively used to find obstacles, vehicles or parking spots.



Robots can now go beyond simple repetitive tasks and mimic human movements thanks to advances in AI and other technologies.



Kim Jin-oh / Korea Association of Robot Industry

Robots have 30 to 40 motors, making manual control nearly impossible. But technologies like AI can help solve that problem.



With the U.S. and China locked in fierce competition over the robot market, there are calls for Korea to quickly find its own growth strategy to break through.