[News Today] Young people into slow-aging diet

입력 2025-06-23 15:55:11 수정 2025-06-23 15:56:29 News Today





[LEAD]

In Korea, more people are turning to the idea of growing old slowly and healthily.

The so-called 'slow aging diet' is gaining ground, especially among those in their twenties and thirties.



[REPORT]

Temple food is made using healthy ingredients like soybeans and select vegetables.



Those standing in the front of the long line at the food sampling corner are all young people in their twenties and thirties.



Kim Ye-jin, Lee Shin-hyung, Jeong Won-yeong / Festival Participants

We love rich food with strong flavor, but we also thought it would be nice to try healthy food.



Nearly 60% of 15,000 people who registered early for the Temple Food Festival were in their twenties and thirties.



Their interest was driven by the 'slow aging' diet comprising mainly vegetables and whole grains.



Hwang Hyeon-jeong, Park Yun-ji / Festival Participants

We are interested in slow-aging foods because they're simple and healthy.



The food industry is responding quickly to the trend.



A greater number of convenience stores now sell multi-grain products...



and rolled out ready-to-eat items sought out by the young people that are made with whole grain ingredients.



Choi Chan-mi / Office Worker

I eat salad for lunch because I want to live longer and stay young.



In February, one food company marketed healthy meals with whole barley as the main ingredient. So far, more than 3.5 million of them have been sold.



Prof. Hong Kyung-hee / Dongseo University

Many young people live alone. Fiber is what their diet lacks the most.



Slow aging diet emphasizes eating vegetables and fruits as well as whole grains.



Experts cautioned, however, that eating only food items with low glycaemic index to slow down the aging process could lead to another kind of unbalanced diet.