News Today

[News Today] Young people into slow-aging diet

입력 2025.06.23 (15:55) 수정 2025.06.23 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In Korea, more people are turning to the idea of growing old slowly and healthily.
The so-called 'slow aging diet' is gaining ground, especially among those in their twenties and thirties.

[REPORT]
Temple food is made using healthy ingredients like soybeans and select vegetables.

Those standing in the front of the long line at the food sampling corner are all young people in their twenties and thirties.

Kim Ye-jin, Lee Shin-hyung, Jeong Won-yeong / Festival Participants
We love rich food with strong flavor, but we also thought it would be nice to try healthy food.

Nearly 60% of 15,000 people who registered early for the Temple Food Festival were in their twenties and thirties.

Their interest was driven by the 'slow aging' diet comprising mainly vegetables and whole grains.

Hwang Hyeon-jeong, Park Yun-ji / Festival Participants
We are interested in slow-aging foods because they're simple and healthy.

The food industry is responding quickly to the trend.

A greater number of convenience stores now sell multi-grain products...

and rolled out ready-to-eat items sought out by the young people that are made with whole grain ingredients.

Choi Chan-mi / Office Worker
I eat salad for lunch because I want to live longer and stay young.

In February, one food company marketed healthy meals with whole barley as the main ingredient. So far, more than 3.5 million of them have been sold.

Prof. Hong Kyung-hee / Dongseo University
Many young people live alone. Fiber is what their diet lacks the most.

Slow aging diet emphasizes eating vegetables and fruits as well as whole grains.

Experts cautioned, however, that eating only food items with low glycaemic index to slow down the aging process could lead to another kind of unbalanced diet.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Young people into slow-aging diet
    • 입력 2025-06-23 15:55:11
    • 수정2025-06-23 15:56:29
    News Today

[LEAD]
In Korea, more people are turning to the idea of growing old slowly and healthily.
The so-called 'slow aging diet' is gaining ground, especially among those in their twenties and thirties.

[REPORT]
Temple food is made using healthy ingredients like soybeans and select vegetables.

Those standing in the front of the long line at the food sampling corner are all young people in their twenties and thirties.

Kim Ye-jin, Lee Shin-hyung, Jeong Won-yeong / Festival Participants
We love rich food with strong flavor, but we also thought it would be nice to try healthy food.

Nearly 60% of 15,000 people who registered early for the Temple Food Festival were in their twenties and thirties.

Their interest was driven by the 'slow aging' diet comprising mainly vegetables and whole grains.

Hwang Hyeon-jeong, Park Yun-ji / Festival Participants
We are interested in slow-aging foods because they're simple and healthy.

The food industry is responding quickly to the trend.

A greater number of convenience stores now sell multi-grain products...

and rolled out ready-to-eat items sought out by the young people that are made with whole grain ingredients.

Choi Chan-mi / Office Worker
I eat salad for lunch because I want to live longer and stay young.

In February, one food company marketed healthy meals with whole barley as the main ingredient. So far, more than 3.5 million of them have been sold.

Prof. Hong Kyung-hee / Dongseo University
Many young people live alone. Fiber is what their diet lacks the most.

Slow aging diet emphasizes eating vegetables and fruits as well as whole grains.

Experts cautioned, however, that eating only food items with low glycaemic index to slow down the aging process could lead to another kind of unbalanced diet.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “중동 상황 매우 위급…전 부처 비상 <br>대응체계”

이 대통령 “중동 상황 매우 위급…전 부처 비상 대응체계”
국방 안규백·통일 정동영·외교 조현…11개 부처 장관후보자 지명

국방 안규백·통일 정동영·외교 조현…11개 부처 장관후보자 지명
김용현 구속심문 모레로 연기…재판부 기피 판단은 보류

김용현 구속심문 모레로 연기…재판부 기피 판단은 보류
국회 정보위, 이종석 국정원장 후보자 인사청문 경과보고서 채택

국회 정보위, 이종석 국정원장 후보자 인사청문 경과보고서 채택
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.