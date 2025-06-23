Pro-Lee camps clash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The competition for leadership within the Democratic Party is solidifying into a two-way race between pro-Lee factions.



Following Rep. Jung Chung-rae, former floor leader Park Chan-dae declared his candidacy for party leader today (6.23).



Signs of a heated race is already emerging.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.



[Report]



Three-term lawmaker Park Chan-dae, who worked closely with President Lee Jae-myung as floor leader during Lee’s term as party chair, announced his bid for party leadership today.



[Park Chan-dae / Democratic Party lawmaker: “Until now, Lee Jae-myung stood by my side—now, it’s my turn to stand by him.”]



Wearing the same sneakers as President Lee, Park vowed to ensure the success of the Lee administration and deliver a sweeping victory in the upcoming local elections.



His main rival is four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae, former head of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



Jung declared his candidacy earlier on June 15 and has since been touring the country appealing to party members.



[Jung Chung-rae / Democratic Party lawmaker / June 15: “My only goal is to ensure the success of the Lee Jae-myung administration.”]



With about 40 days remaining until the Aug. 2 party convention, debate is heating up among party members over who is best suited to become the ruling party’s first leader under the new administration.



A past remark from seven years ago, when Rep. Jung stated he “disliked Governor Lee Jae-myung,” has reignited controversy. In response, the president’s fan community banned posts attacking specific candidates, and both contenders have called for restraint.



Instead, they exchanged compliments.



[Park Chan-dae / Democratic Party lawmaker / MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': “Rep. Jung Chung-rae feels like a star player—he’s got impressive individual skills.”]



[Jung Chung-rae / Democratic Party lawmaker / YouTube 'Maebul Show' / June 16: “We're actually very close friends. So I’d have no issue if Rep. Park becomes party leader.”]



The mutual civility likely stems from an awareness that internal conflict so soon after a change in government could hurt both the party and the administration.



The party leader will be selected through a weighted vote: 15% from delegates, 55% from voting members, and 30% from public polling. With Park’s announcement, the Democratic Party’s leadership race is now officially underway.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!