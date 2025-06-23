News 9

Pro-Lee camps clash

입력 2025.06.23 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The competition for leadership within the Democratic Party is solidifying into a two-way race between pro-Lee factions.

Following Rep. Jung Chung-rae, former floor leader Park Chan-dae declared his candidacy for party leader today (6.23).

Signs of a heated race is already emerging.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

Three-term lawmaker Park Chan-dae, who worked closely with President Lee Jae-myung as floor leader during Lee’s term as party chair, announced his bid for party leadership today.

[Park Chan-dae / Democratic Party lawmaker: “Until now, Lee Jae-myung stood by my side—now, it’s my turn to stand by him.”]

Wearing the same sneakers as President Lee, Park vowed to ensure the success of the Lee administration and deliver a sweeping victory in the upcoming local elections.

His main rival is four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae, former head of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

Jung declared his candidacy earlier on June 15 and has since been touring the country appealing to party members.

[Jung Chung-rae / Democratic Party lawmaker / June 15: “My only goal is to ensure the success of the Lee Jae-myung administration.”]

With about 40 days remaining until the Aug. 2 party convention, debate is heating up among party members over who is best suited to become the ruling party’s first leader under the new administration.

A past remark from seven years ago, when Rep. Jung stated he “disliked Governor Lee Jae-myung,” has reignited controversy. In response, the president’s fan community banned posts attacking specific candidates, and both contenders have called for restraint.

Instead, they exchanged compliments.

[Park Chan-dae / Democratic Party lawmaker / MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': “Rep. Jung Chung-rae feels like a star player—he’s got impressive individual skills.”]

[Jung Chung-rae / Democratic Party lawmaker / YouTube 'Maebul Show' / June 16: “We're actually very close friends. So I’d have no issue if Rep. Park becomes party leader.”]

The mutual civility likely stems from an awareness that internal conflict so soon after a change in government could hurt both the party and the administration.

The party leader will be selected through a weighted vote: 15% from delegates, 55% from voting members, and 30% from public polling. With Park’s announcement, the Democratic Party’s leadership race is now officially underway.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pro-Lee camps clash
    • 입력 2025-06-23 23:48:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

The competition for leadership within the Democratic Party is solidifying into a two-way race between pro-Lee factions.

Following Rep. Jung Chung-rae, former floor leader Park Chan-dae declared his candidacy for party leader today (6.23).

Signs of a heated race is already emerging.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.

[Report]

Three-term lawmaker Park Chan-dae, who worked closely with President Lee Jae-myung as floor leader during Lee’s term as party chair, announced his bid for party leadership today.

[Park Chan-dae / Democratic Party lawmaker: “Until now, Lee Jae-myung stood by my side—now, it’s my turn to stand by him.”]

Wearing the same sneakers as President Lee, Park vowed to ensure the success of the Lee administration and deliver a sweeping victory in the upcoming local elections.

His main rival is four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae, former head of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

Jung declared his candidacy earlier on June 15 and has since been touring the country appealing to party members.

[Jung Chung-rae / Democratic Party lawmaker / June 15: “My only goal is to ensure the success of the Lee Jae-myung administration.”]

With about 40 days remaining until the Aug. 2 party convention, debate is heating up among party members over who is best suited to become the ruling party’s first leader under the new administration.

A past remark from seven years ago, when Rep. Jung stated he “disliked Governor Lee Jae-myung,” has reignited controversy. In response, the president’s fan community banned posts attacking specific candidates, and both contenders have called for restraint.

Instead, they exchanged compliments.

[Park Chan-dae / Democratic Party lawmaker / MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': “Rep. Jung Chung-rae feels like a star player—he’s got impressive individual skills.”]

[Jung Chung-rae / Democratic Party lawmaker / YouTube 'Maebul Show' / June 16: “We're actually very close friends. So I’d have no issue if Rep. Park becomes party leader.”]

The mutual civility likely stems from an awareness that internal conflict so soon after a change in government could hurt both the party and the administration.

The party leader will be selected through a weighted vote: 15% from delegates, 55% from voting members, and 30% from public polling. With Park’s announcement, the Democratic Party’s leadership race is now officially underway.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
이예린
이예린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”
김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌

김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌
대미 보복 고심하는 이란…<br>“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”

대미 보복 고심하는 이란…“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”
한때 배럴당 80달러까지…<br>코스피 3,000선 지켜

한때 배럴당 80달러까지…코스피 3,000선 지켜
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.