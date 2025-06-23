Pragmatism guides picks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential office emphasized pragmatism and effectiveness that transcends political factions in this appointment.



Reporter Son Seo-young reports on the president's intentions and messages reflected in this appointment.



[Report]



The most notable aspect of this appointment is the retention of Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung.



Although she is a minister from the previous administration, the presidential office explains that she was selected based on her achievements and capabilities.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: “This appointment reflects the Lee Jae-myung administration’s philosophy of pragmatism—giving opportunities regardless of political affiliation and judging based on results and ability.”]



The nomination of Kwon Oh-eul—former Grand National Party lawmaker and a native of Andong, North Gyeongsang—as Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs also fits this narrative.



The appointment highlights a focus on competence and national unity.



The presidential office has also left open the possibility of retaining other ministers from the previous administration.



A senior official stated that if a person has the necessary skills and aligns with the current government’s direction, they could be seriously considered.



The appointment of a civilian, rather than a military figure, as Minister of National Defense for the first time is seen as aligning with the administration’s goal of military reform.



The move is intended to ease public distrust in the military and provide reassurance to the public.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: “As the first civilian defense minister in 64 years, he will lead the transformation of the military that was involved in martial law.”]



Among the 11 ministerial candidates announced, the fact that 5 are current lawmakers is also noteworthy.



This reflects an effort to ensure the swift implementation of key policies by those already familiar with the administration’s core agenda.



Attention is also on the selection of two private-sector experts for the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, a move interpreted as pragmatic and aimed at dismantling the barrier between public and private sectors to revitalize the economy.



President Lee urged a swift confirmation process, noting the urgency of global developments and expressing hope that the cabinet would be able to respond quickly to immediate challenges.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



