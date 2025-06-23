News 9

Pragmatism guides picks

입력 2025.06.23 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The presidential office emphasized pragmatism and effectiveness that transcends political factions in this appointment.

Reporter Son Seo-young reports on the president's intentions and messages reflected in this appointment.

[Report]

The most notable aspect of this appointment is the retention of Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung.

Although she is a minister from the previous administration, the presidential office explains that she was selected based on her achievements and capabilities.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: “This appointment reflects the Lee Jae-myung administration’s philosophy of pragmatism—giving opportunities regardless of political affiliation and judging based on results and ability.”]

The nomination of Kwon Oh-eul—former Grand National Party lawmaker and a native of Andong, North Gyeongsang—as Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs also fits this narrative.

The appointment highlights a focus on competence and national unity.

The presidential office has also left open the possibility of retaining other ministers from the previous administration.

A senior official stated that if a person has the necessary skills and aligns with the current government’s direction, they could be seriously considered.

The appointment of a civilian, rather than a military figure, as Minister of National Defense for the first time is seen as aligning with the administration’s goal of military reform.

The move is intended to ease public distrust in the military and provide reassurance to the public.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: “As the first civilian defense minister in 64 years, he will lead the transformation of the military that was involved in martial law.”]

Among the 11 ministerial candidates announced, the fact that 5 are current lawmakers is also noteworthy.

This reflects an effort to ensure the swift implementation of key policies by those already familiar with the administration’s core agenda.

Attention is also on the selection of two private-sector experts for the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, a move interpreted as pragmatic and aimed at dismantling the barrier between public and private sectors to revitalize the economy.

President Lee urged a swift confirmation process, noting the urgency of global developments and expressing hope that the cabinet would be able to respond quickly to immediate challenges.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pragmatism guides picks
    • 입력 2025-06-23 23:48:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

The presidential office emphasized pragmatism and effectiveness that transcends political factions in this appointment.

Reporter Son Seo-young reports on the president's intentions and messages reflected in this appointment.

[Report]

The most notable aspect of this appointment is the retention of Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung.

Although she is a minister from the previous administration, the presidential office explains that she was selected based on her achievements and capabilities.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: “This appointment reflects the Lee Jae-myung administration’s philosophy of pragmatism—giving opportunities regardless of political affiliation and judging based on results and ability.”]

The nomination of Kwon Oh-eul—former Grand National Party lawmaker and a native of Andong, North Gyeongsang—as Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs also fits this narrative.

The appointment highlights a focus on competence and national unity.

The presidential office has also left open the possibility of retaining other ministers from the previous administration.

A senior official stated that if a person has the necessary skills and aligns with the current government’s direction, they could be seriously considered.

The appointment of a civilian, rather than a military figure, as Minister of National Defense for the first time is seen as aligning with the administration’s goal of military reform.

The move is intended to ease public distrust in the military and provide reassurance to the public.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: “As the first civilian defense minister in 64 years, he will lead the transformation of the military that was involved in martial law.”]

Among the 11 ministerial candidates announced, the fact that 5 are current lawmakers is also noteworthy.

This reflects an effort to ensure the swift implementation of key policies by those already familiar with the administration’s core agenda.

Attention is also on the selection of two private-sector experts for the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, a move interpreted as pragmatic and aimed at dismantling the barrier between public and private sectors to revitalize the economy.

President Lee urged a swift confirmation process, noting the urgency of global developments and expressing hope that the cabinet would be able to respond quickly to immediate challenges.

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”
김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌

김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌
대미 보복 고심하는 이란…<br>“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”

대미 보복 고심하는 이란…“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”
한때 배럴당 80달러까지…<br>코스피 3,000선 지켜

한때 배럴당 80달러까지…코스피 3,000선 지켜
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.