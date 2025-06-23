Pres. Lee unveils cabinet lineup

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung has made ministerial appointments.



He announced the heads of 11 ministries, including the Ministry of National Defense and the Director of the Office for Government Policy Coordination.



As pledged during the presidential campaign, Democratic Party lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back, a civilian, was nominated as Minister of National Defense.



The nominee for Minister of Employment and Labor is Kim Young-hoon, a current railway engineer and former chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.



First, reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung has begun his first ministerial appointments.



He nominated candidates for the heads of 11 ministries all at once.



For Minister of National Defense, he has appointed Ahn Gyu-back, a five-term member of the Democratic Party who has been active in the National Assembly's Defense Committee for a long time.



If officially appointed, he will become the first civilian Minister of National Defense since the May 16 military coup.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "He has a rich understanding of the military, having spent most of his five-term career in the National Assembly's Defense Committee."]



The nominee for Minister of Unification is Chung Dong-young, a member of the Democratic Party who served as minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration.



His extensive experience is a strength, but there is interest in whether the role and functions of the Ministry of Unification, which were significantly reduced in the last administration, will be restored.



For Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lee nominated Cho Hyun, a career diplomat with deep experience in multilateral diplomacy and trade, who previously served as Ambassador to the United Nations.



The nominee for Minister of Employment and Labor is Kim Young-hoon, a current railway engineer and former chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "We expect him to play a role in strengthening the rights of workers, including reducing industrial accidents, amending the Yellow Envelope Act, and implementing a 4.5-day workweek."]



For Minister of Science and ICT, he has appointed Bae Kyung-hoon, an expert in artificial intelligence and head of LG AI Research, and for Minister of SMEs and Startups, he has appointed Han Seong-sook, a former CEO of Naver and a first-generation entrepreneur.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



