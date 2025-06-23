News 9

Trump warns Iran

입력 2025.06.23 (23:48)

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, the United States emphasizes that the recent airstrikes on Iran were absolutely necessary, while also indicating a willingness to negotiate with Iran.

However, President Trump publicly mentioned the regime change in Iran.

This can be interpreted as pressure to not resist and to negotiate.

Washington's Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

The day after the airstrikes on Iran, President Trump directly mentioned "regime change in Iran" in a post on social media.

He stated, "If the current Iranian regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn't there be a regime change?"

This is the first time Trump has spoken about the possibility of changing the Khamenei regime.

It serves as a warning that if Iran does not come to the negotiating table and continues to resist, there will be additional attacks aimed at regime change.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that if Iran wants to negotiate, the U.S. is ready to do so as early as tomorrow.

However, he made it clear that the development of nuclear weapons by Iran is unacceptable.

[Marco Rubio/Secretary of State/Interview with Fox News: "If Iran is committed to becoming a nuclear weapons power, I do think it puts the regime at risk. I really do."]

The Trump administration emphasizes that the recent airstrikes were a limited operation targeting only Iran's nuclear facilities.

This sends a message that they do not want to escalate into a full-scale war with Iran.

Additionally, it is a statement aimed at alleviating concerns within the U.S. about getting mired in another war like in Iraq.

[Pete Hegseth/Secretary of Defense: "The president authorized a precision operation to neutralize the threats to our national interests posed by the Iranian nuclear program."]

Core supporters are expressing disappointment towards Trump, who had previously stated he would not interfere in the affairs of other countries, questioning whether he is working for Israel.

Within the ruling Republican Party, there are also concerns that military actions without congressional approval are unconstitutional.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

