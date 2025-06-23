News 9

Incumbent officials stay

입력 2025.06.23 (23:48)

[Anchor]

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has retained Minister Song Mi-ryung, an official from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, and former Grand National Party lawmaker Kwon Oh-eul has been nominated as the Minister of Veterans Affairs.

In addition to Defense and Unification Ministries, the Ministry of Environment also has appointed incumbent lawmakers.

Continuing with the report is Park Young-min.

[Report]

Current Minister of Agriculture Song Mi-ryung has been retained.

She was appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in 2023.

Minister Song expressed her determination to work hard.

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "I am quite surprised by the current situation. I feel a heavy sense of responsibility, heavier than ever."]

Former Grand National Party lawmaker Kwon Oh-eul has been appointed as the Minister of Veterans Affairs.

He served as a three-term lawmaker in the Grand National Party, the predecessor of the People Power Party, and was active as the chair of the National Integration Committee for the candidate Lee Jae Myung's campaign during the recent presidential election.

Three-term lawmaker Jeon Jae-soo has been designated as the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries.

He is the only Democratic Party lawmaker from Busan and was responsible for marine pledges, including serving as the chair of the Arctic Route Development Promotion Committee during the presidential election.

For the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo, who has served on the National Assembly's Welfare Committee and the Gender Equality and Family Committee, has been appointed, while three-term lawmaker Kim Sung-hwan, a former mayor of Nowon District in Seoul, has been designated as the Minister of Environment.

The presidential office explained that these individuals are also included in the list of public recommendations, reflecting the public's hope for them to work for the common good.

For the Minister-level position of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, Yoon Chang-ryeol, who has held key positions in the Prime Minister's Office and the Office for Government Policy Coordination, has been appointed.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

