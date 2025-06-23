News 9

Heat eases, rain spreads

[Anchor]

Today (6.23), scorching heat exceeding 30 degrees was recorded across many parts of the country.

Starting tomorrow (6.24), monsoon rains are forecast to return nationwide.

Heavy and intense showers are expected in some areas, so caution is advised.

Weather specialist Lee Se-heum reports.

[Report]

In the blazing summer sun, a child refuses to leave the fountain.

Adults also return to their childhood, forgetting the heat for a moment.

[Ahn Jin-seon / Siheung, Gyeonggi Province: “An adult can’t just come here and play alone. I’m using my baby as an excuse—I got completely soaked and cooled off from the heat.”]

As the monsoon rains briefly retreated and strong sunlight poured down, the daytime temperature in Okcheon-myeon, Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province climbed to 36.2°C.

Chuncheon recorded 32.8°C, and Seoul 31.5°C, with scorching heat centered across the inland areas.

Starting tomorrow, the heat is expected to ease somewhat.

This is because the stationary front, which had been lingering south of Jeju, is now moving north again.

Beginning tonight in Jeju, monsoon rains will spread to the southern regions by early tomorrow morning, reach Chungcheong Province by the afternoon, and expand to the Seoul metropolitan area by night.

This round of monsoon rain will continue until the day after tomorrow (6.25).

Expected rainfall amounts range from 20 to 60mm in most parts of the country, with up to 80mm or more in the mountainous regions of Jeju.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "A low pressure system that has detached from the stagnant front is gradually moving north, and starting tonight in Jeju, it will expand nationwide, bringing rain accompanied by gusts, thunder, and lightning until Wednesday (6.25)."]

In particular, heavy rainfall of 10 to 20mm per hour is expected from tomorrow morning to evening in the southern regions, and from tomorrow night to early Wednesday in the central regions, so extra caution is necessary.

After the rain stops, high humidity is expected to combine with the heat, resulting in temperatures above seasonal averages.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

