Allegations against PM nominee

[Anchor]

The confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok will be held for two days starting tomorrow (June 24).

As the negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties broke down over witnesses, including Kim's ex-spouse and former President Yoon Suk Yeol, it seems that an unusual hearing without witnesses or informants will take place.

The key issue is the process of Kim's asset formation.

In simple terms, his income is about 500 million won, but his expenditures exceed 1 billion won.

Kim explained that he covered the gap between income and expenses through gifts for celebrations, book launch events, and lecture fees, but the controversy has intensified.

The opposition claims he is a 'subject of investigation,' while the ruling party argues it is 'political obstruction.'

Reporter Seo Ji-young covers the remaining suspicions and the back-and-forth between the parties.

[Report]

A multi-family house in Seoul.

Kim Min-seok's mother, the owner of this house, signed a lease agreement with a local construction contractor, Mr. Lee, in March 2019.

The deposit was 200 million won, and the contract period was one year.

However, about a month later, Kim's current spouse signed a lease agreement for 250 million won and moved in, and the following year, the spouse's mother signed a lease agreement for 280 million won.

[Neighbor/voice altered: "(Who is living there now?) Candidate Kim's mother is not there now..."]

Over a period of one year and five months, three contracts were made between Kim's family and acquaintances, but the contracts and financial flow documents have not been disclosed.

The opposition is raising suspicions that Mr. Lee, the construction contractor, may have provided free gifts or indirect support.

Mr. Lee is a person who served as an executive in the non-profit organization 'I Share Pro Bono,' which Kim operated.

Mr. Lee's construction company was also responsible for reconstruction projects and sales in Kim's electoral district.

Whether Kim's influence affected the reconstruction project is also under scrutiny.

Kim submitted materials to the National Assembly that omitted his experience as a director of this organization.

The People Power Party has increased pressure, stating that they will take special measures regarding the inadequate submission of materials.

They also proposed a so-called 'Black Envelope Law' to enhance the transparency of accounting for book launch events and repeatedly urged Kim to resign.

[Choi Soo-jin/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "Various sponsorship suspicions are growing, and it has reached a point where an investigation is necessary."]

The Democratic Party responded by calling it 'unfounded slander' and reckless political offensives.

They also issued a warning against the prosecution's moves to investigate Kim.

[Kim Hyun-jung/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "We will not tolerate any actions that obstruct the legitimate confirmation hearing process."]

Kim did not provide additional explanations today (June 23) and is reported to be focusing on preparing for the hearing without any official schedule.

This is KBS News, Seo Ji-young.

