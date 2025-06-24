Companion plant clinics grow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, companion plants have been a great help in alleviating loneliness and depression for single-person households.



As the culture of growing plants spreads, 'companion plant clinics' that treat sick plants are also gaining attention.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.



[Report]



A companion plant clinic has opened in an apartment complex.



As residents gather with their pots, consultations with experts begin.



["Let’s take a look. Oh dear. The pot is a bit small for the plant."]



A prescription is issued for sick plants, and the caregiver must submit a consent form before treatment can begin.



As more people seek to accurately understand and care for plant characteristics, a new term 'plant caretaker' has emerged.



Local governments are also increasing the distribution of companion plants to elderly residents in the area.



[Choi In-sook/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "If you cut it and put it in water, it will sprout. Then you get another pot. The joy of watching it grow is really nice."]



Last year, the companion plant clinic conducted over 14,000 consultations.



When plants suffer from pests or diseases, they can also receive treatment at the 'companion plant hospital.'



[Hwang Young-joo/Head of Environmental Agriculture Team, Seoul Agricultural Technology Center: "Here, we provide intensive treatment, which can last from one week to three months, with sterilization and pest control treatments divided up…."]



As the culture of companion plants spreads, there are also expectations for it to alleviate loneliness and depression, especially among elderly single-person households.



[Lee Chang-rae/Professor, Department of Plant Healing Clinic, Gukje Cyber University: "(Single-person households) experience a lot of depression. Elderly people living alone or hospital patients can gain emotional stability from depression and anxiety…."]



The city of Seoul plans to expand the companion plant clinics from four districts that started in 2023 to 14 this year.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



