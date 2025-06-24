Companion plant clinics grow
입력 2025.06.24 (00:06)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Recently, companion plants have been a great help in alleviating loneliness and depression for single-person households.
As the culture of growing plants spreads, 'companion plant clinics' that treat sick plants are also gaining attention.
Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.
[Report]
A companion plant clinic has opened in an apartment complex.
As residents gather with their pots, consultations with experts begin.
["Let’s take a look. Oh dear. The pot is a bit small for the plant."]
A prescription is issued for sick plants, and the caregiver must submit a consent form before treatment can begin.
As more people seek to accurately understand and care for plant characteristics, a new term 'plant caretaker' has emerged.
Local governments are also increasing the distribution of companion plants to elderly residents in the area.
[Choi In-sook/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "If you cut it and put it in water, it will sprout. Then you get another pot. The joy of watching it grow is really nice."]
Last year, the companion plant clinic conducted over 14,000 consultations.
When plants suffer from pests or diseases, they can also receive treatment at the 'companion plant hospital.'
[Hwang Young-joo/Head of Environmental Agriculture Team, Seoul Agricultural Technology Center: "Here, we provide intensive treatment, which can last from one week to three months, with sterilization and pest control treatments divided up…."]
As the culture of companion plants spreads, there are also expectations for it to alleviate loneliness and depression, especially among elderly single-person households.
[Lee Chang-rae/Professor, Department of Plant Healing Clinic, Gukje Cyber University: "(Single-person households) experience a lot of depression. Elderly people living alone or hospital patients can gain emotional stability from depression and anxiety…."]
The city of Seoul plans to expand the companion plant clinics from four districts that started in 2023 to 14 this year.
This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
Recently, companion plants have been a great help in alleviating loneliness and depression for single-person households.
As the culture of growing plants spreads, 'companion plant clinics' that treat sick plants are also gaining attention.
Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.
[Report]
A companion plant clinic has opened in an apartment complex.
As residents gather with their pots, consultations with experts begin.
["Let’s take a look. Oh dear. The pot is a bit small for the plant."]
A prescription is issued for sick plants, and the caregiver must submit a consent form before treatment can begin.
As more people seek to accurately understand and care for plant characteristics, a new term 'plant caretaker' has emerged.
Local governments are also increasing the distribution of companion plants to elderly residents in the area.
[Choi In-sook/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "If you cut it and put it in water, it will sprout. Then you get another pot. The joy of watching it grow is really nice."]
Last year, the companion plant clinic conducted over 14,000 consultations.
When plants suffer from pests or diseases, they can also receive treatment at the 'companion plant hospital.'
[Hwang Young-joo/Head of Environmental Agriculture Team, Seoul Agricultural Technology Center: "Here, we provide intensive treatment, which can last from one week to three months, with sterilization and pest control treatments divided up…."]
As the culture of companion plants spreads, there are also expectations for it to alleviate loneliness and depression, especially among elderly single-person households.
[Lee Chang-rae/Professor, Department of Plant Healing Clinic, Gukje Cyber University: "(Single-person households) experience a lot of depression. Elderly people living alone or hospital patients can gain emotional stability from depression and anxiety…."]
The city of Seoul plans to expand the companion plant clinics from four districts that started in 2023 to 14 this year.
This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Companion plant clinics grow
-
- 입력 2025-06-24 00:06:19
[Anchor]
Recently, companion plants have been a great help in alleviating loneliness and depression for single-person households.
As the culture of growing plants spreads, 'companion plant clinics' that treat sick plants are also gaining attention.
Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.
[Report]
A companion plant clinic has opened in an apartment complex.
As residents gather with their pots, consultations with experts begin.
["Let’s take a look. Oh dear. The pot is a bit small for the plant."]
A prescription is issued for sick plants, and the caregiver must submit a consent form before treatment can begin.
As more people seek to accurately understand and care for plant characteristics, a new term 'plant caretaker' has emerged.
Local governments are also increasing the distribution of companion plants to elderly residents in the area.
[Choi In-sook/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "If you cut it and put it in water, it will sprout. Then you get another pot. The joy of watching it grow is really nice."]
Last year, the companion plant clinic conducted over 14,000 consultations.
When plants suffer from pests or diseases, they can also receive treatment at the 'companion plant hospital.'
[Hwang Young-joo/Head of Environmental Agriculture Team, Seoul Agricultural Technology Center: "Here, we provide intensive treatment, which can last from one week to three months, with sterilization and pest control treatments divided up…."]
As the culture of companion plants spreads, there are also expectations for it to alleviate loneliness and depression, especially among elderly single-person households.
[Lee Chang-rae/Professor, Department of Plant Healing Clinic, Gukje Cyber University: "(Single-person households) experience a lot of depression. Elderly people living alone or hospital patients can gain emotional stability from depression and anxiety…."]
The city of Seoul plans to expand the companion plant clinics from four districts that started in 2023 to 14 this year.
This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
Recently, companion plants have been a great help in alleviating loneliness and depression for single-person households.
As the culture of growing plants spreads, 'companion plant clinics' that treat sick plants are also gaining attention.
Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.
[Report]
A companion plant clinic has opened in an apartment complex.
As residents gather with their pots, consultations with experts begin.
["Let’s take a look. Oh dear. The pot is a bit small for the plant."]
A prescription is issued for sick plants, and the caregiver must submit a consent form before treatment can begin.
As more people seek to accurately understand and care for plant characteristics, a new term 'plant caretaker' has emerged.
Local governments are also increasing the distribution of companion plants to elderly residents in the area.
[Choi In-sook/Seocho-gu, Seoul: "If you cut it and put it in water, it will sprout. Then you get another pot. The joy of watching it grow is really nice."]
Last year, the companion plant clinic conducted over 14,000 consultations.
When plants suffer from pests or diseases, they can also receive treatment at the 'companion plant hospital.'
[Hwang Young-joo/Head of Environmental Agriculture Team, Seoul Agricultural Technology Center: "Here, we provide intensive treatment, which can last from one week to three months, with sterilization and pest control treatments divided up…."]
As the culture of companion plants spreads, there are also expectations for it to alleviate loneliness and depression, especially among elderly single-person households.
[Lee Chang-rae/Professor, Department of Plant Healing Clinic, Gukje Cyber University: "(Single-person households) experience a lot of depression. Elderly people living alone or hospital patients can gain emotional stability from depression and anxiety…."]
The city of Seoul plans to expand the companion plant clinics from four districts that started in 2023 to 14 this year.
This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.