Stocks hard to delist

[Anchor]



Despite a slight decline due to the Middle East situation, the KOSPI has maintained the 3,000 mark.



It has risen over 300 points just this month, showing a 'smooth sailing' trend.



However, if we look at it objectively, only the sentiment has improved.



There has been almost no actual improvement in the main causes of chronic undervaluation.



Today (6.23), we will examine the issue of 'zombie stocks,' which is one of those causes.



Like zombies that refuse to die, companies that should be delisted are stubbornly surviving in the stock market.



While the market capitalization of the Korean and U.S. stock markets differs by about twenty-four times, the number of listed companies shows that the difference is only about double.



The Korean stock market is like a small body with an overflowing number of members.



We will focus on how these poor-performing zombie stocks are gnawing at the Korean stock market and how they are exploiting shareholders.



First, we have reporter Song Soo-jin.



[Report]



[Quantapia promotional video: “By just touching your finger, you can calculate your blood sugar level.”]



"We will measure blood sugar using quantum technology."



This was a sudden announcement from a machine parts manufacturer, but the stock price reacted.



From the 700 won range to the 4,800 won range... it jumped more than six times in two months.



But five months later, trading was suspended.



It was caught inflating sales figures.



Even after being indicted for stock manipulation, the company survived another year and two months before finally being delisted earlier this year.



Behind the scenes was an investment group tied to a major chaebol figure, Mr. Choi.



They had pledged an investment of 100 billion won—but it never materialized.



[KOSDAQ listed company promotional video: "The advanced strategic industry of secondary batteries driving Korea’s future...”]



A listed company that received significant attention two years ago as a lithium-related firm for secondary batteries.



Due to controversies over technology, it plummeted from 35,000 won to 700 won.



In March, it was placed under management, resulting in major losses for shareholders. And again, Mr. Choi appears.



Three years ago, Choi purchased 4 billion won worth of convertible bonds from this company.



A second-generation chaebol and chairman of a welfare foundation, Choi exemplifies what’s known in Korea as “power stocks”—where one wealthy and informed entity drives the price.



According to KBS investigation, Choi invested in 8 ultra-small-cap companies, each with market caps under 100 billion won and of these, two are currently under investigation for stock manipulation, two have had trading suspended, and one is under management.



[Lee Sang-mok/Representative of Small Shareholders Alliance: “It appears to follow the typical pattern of a ‘power stock’—announce a flashy new business, trigger public filings, and draw in retail investors, creating a vicious cycle.”]



There are about 130,000 general shareholders in these eight companies.



The profits realized by Choi are confirmed to be over 4 billion won.



[Park Eun-seok/Lawyer, Former Director of Capital Markets at the Financial Supervisory Service: "Small stocks with low trading volumes are often targets of unfair trading such as stock manipulation. It is necessary to consider financial status and the feasibility of new businesses when making investment decisions."]



Choi's side has informed KBS that "he was also used by stock manipulators."



KBS News, Song Soo-jin.



[Anchor]



Behind the persistence of zombie stocks lies a regulatory problem.



Delisting a company is said to be as difficult as passing a bar exam—due to the excessively strict process.



This issue was investigated by reporter Park Chan.



[Report]



This is a business hotel with 250 rooms.



A famous travel agency operated it as a REITs but transferred it to a real estate development company early last year, after which the stock price plummeted.



[Yeo Un-cheol/Representative of Star SM REIT Shareholders Alliance: "Investing in a poor company made it difficult to recover investment funds from within... so the stock price fell."]



In February of this year, allegations of embezzlement amounting to 6 billion won by the largest shareholder's family surfaced.



Embezzlement by executives and employees is a reason for delisting.



Though delisting was decided, the company is still listed due to a court injunction halting the process.



Of the 15 companies delisted this year, 9 delayed their exit through injunction lawsuits.



As such delay tactics increase, the delisting process is becoming increasingly prolonged.



Currently, there are more than 14 grounds for delisting under Korean regulations.



The intention is to filter out poor companies as much as possible, but is the review process also swift?



Of the 119 companies delisted over the past 5 years—excluding voluntary cases like mergers—the average time from issue to final delisting was 1 year and 5 months.



About 1 in 4 took more than 2 years, and one company took 5 years and 4 months.



This is because companies are often granted up to 2 years for improvement and can undergo up to 3 rounds of delisting review.



This is in stark contrast to countries like the U.S. and Japan, where conclusions are ideally reached within about a year.



As the controversy grows, the Korea Exchange is also shortening the delisting review period.



[Hwang Do-yoon/Lawyer: "The KOSDAQ market is paying more attention to strengthening delisting reviews. The issues will likely arise when the audit reports come out."]



Last year, there were 99 new listings.



There were 31 delistings.



This reflects the current state of the Korean stock market, where it is easy to list but difficult to delist.



KBS News, Park Chan.



