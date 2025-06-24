News 9

Iran mulls U.S. retaliation

입력 2025.06.24 (00:06)

[Anchor]

Let's take a look at the situation in the Middle East.

It appears that Iran, which has been subjected to U.S. airstrikes, is contemplating its methods and levels of retaliation.

They are considering the option of blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport route in the Middle East, and have hinted at the possibility of manufacturing nuclear weapons.

Airstrikes against Israel have also continued.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

["There is no compromise or surrender. Fight against the U.S."]

Caught off guard by the U.S. military's sudden airstrike on nuclear facilities, Iran has brought out the option of blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian parliament has passed a resolution, and the final decision has been delegated to the Supreme National Security Council.

It is interpreted as a warning that if the Middle East's oil supply chain is disrupted according to the decision of Supreme Leader Khamenei, the global economy could be shaken, and the responsibility would fall on the U.S.

The Iranian military has also hinted at retaliation by mentioning U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

[Amir Hatami/Iranian Army Chief of Staff: "Every time the U.S. commits a crime, they have paid a price. This time will be no different."]

However, there have been no direct actions against the U.S. yet, as they seem to be weighing their counterattack capabilities and the prospects of escalation.

Iran has also suggested the possibility of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

This means they would refuse nuclear inspections.

So far, North Korea is the only country that has withdrawn from the NPT, and Iran now appears to be on a path to intensify its nuclear weapons development.

[Abbas Araghchi/Iranian Foreign Minister: "Iran is a committed member of NPT, but NPT is not able to protect us."]

In response, Israel has conducted another airstrike on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, which was previously bombed by U.S. forces.

They aim to leave no room for Iran's nuclear development potential.

Iran has also continued missile attacks against Israel, resulting in damage to power facilities in southern Israel and power outages in several cities.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

