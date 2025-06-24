News 9

Impact of Iran crisis on Korea?

입력 2025.06.24 (00:35)

[Anchor]

The bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities by the United States is expected to have a significant impact on the security landscape of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea is also on high alert.

Reporter Yang Min-cheol analyzes the potential effects of this Middle Eastern crisis on North Korea's denuclearization negotiations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

[Report]

North Korea reacted quickly to the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S., stating that it "blatantly violated a sovereign nation," but moderated the tone by responding to a reporter's question rather than issuing an official statement.

This indicates that North Korea is closely and cautiously monitoring the situation, and the bombing evokes memories of the precision strikes discussed during the Trump administration regarding North Korea's nuclear facilities, known as the "bloody nose" strategy.

However, unlike Iran, North Korea already possesses at least several dozen nuclear warheads, and its geopolitical position is completely different, making an actual bombing of its nuclear facilities unlikely, according to prevailing analysis.

[Hong Min/ Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Since China and Russia share borders with North Korea, any large-scale airstrike or attack on North Korea could be interpreted as a challenge to China or a threat to Russia..."]

While the unexpected bombing of nuclear facilities could serve as a pressure against North Korea in future negotiations, the Middle Eastern issue is likely to become the U.S.'s top foreign policy priority, pushing the North Korean nuclear issue down the list of priorities.

There are concerns that this international situation could lead to renewed pressure for sharing security costs.

[Min Jeong-hoon/ Professor, National Diplomatic Academy, Department of American Studies: "(The U.S.) is directly and indirectly involved in the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Iran military conflict, so significant costs and responsibilities seem inevitable. In that regard, there is a possibility that they will pressure allies and partners to contribute and play a more active role..."]

Some have raised the possibility of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea, but the government has stated that there have been no related discussions between South Korea and the U.S. so far.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

