Korean duo dominate WTT
입력 2025.06.24 (00:35)
The fantastic combination of mixed doubles in table tennis, Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin, has won the championship at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Tour event.
As expected in an international competition final, the first game was a close match that went to deuce.
Lim Jong-hoon scored with a banana flick technique, and then Shin Yu-bin calmly countered a tricky attack to take the first game.
After winning the first game, the following games went smoothly.
In particular, Lim Jong-hoon's exquisite backhand stood out.
Ultimately, with a game score of 3 to 0, Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin defeated the Brazilian team to win the mixed doubles championship.
After winning the men's doubles as well, Lim Jong-hoon, who became a two-time champion at the tournament, enjoyed the moment by taking a selfie with Shin Yu-bin during the awards ceremony.
