Korean duo dominate WTT

동영상 고정 취소

The fantastic combination of mixed doubles in table tennis, Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin, has won the championship at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Tour event.



As expected in an international competition final, the first game was a close match that went to deuce.



Lim Jong-hoon scored with a banana flick technique, and then Shin Yu-bin calmly countered a tricky attack to take the first game.



After winning the first game, the following games went smoothly.



In particular, Lim Jong-hoon's exquisite backhand stood out.



Ultimately, with a game score of 3 to 0, Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin defeated the Brazilian team to win the mixed doubles championship.



After winning the men's doubles as well, Lim Jong-hoon, who became a two-time champion at the tournament, enjoyed the moment by taking a selfie with Shin Yu-bin during the awards ceremony.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!