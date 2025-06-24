News 9

Lee's first secretary meeting

입력 2025.06.24 (00:35)

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung held his first senior secretary meeting since taking office, ordering all ministries to establish emergency response systems and thoroughly respond to the situation in the Middle East.

At the NATO summit, National Security Office Chief Wi Sung-lac will attend instead of President Lee.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

With the appointment of his aides still not finalized, President Lee chaired his first senior secretary meeting.

It has been just 19 days since he took office.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation in the Middle East, President Lee stressed the need for thorough preparedness.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I believe that the presidential office and all ministries need to establish emergency response systems and take extraordinary measures."]

He also mentioned that the foreign exchange and financial markets are becoming unstable and urged for careful management to prevent economic uncertainty from expanding.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Our citizens are already suffering greatly due to rising prices, and I am concerned that inflation may start again linked to rising oil prices."]

Although the second supplementary budget has been submitted to the National Assembly, he stated that there is a need to create additional measures in preparation for the Middle East situation and asked for cooperation with the National Assembly to devise plans.

In a closed meeting, President Lee received reports on 11 current issues, including national security, R&D budget allocation, measures for small businesses and self-employed individuals, and judicial system reform.

Emphasizing the efficiency of R&D budget execution, he called for bold measures to reduce the debt burden on small business owners and self-employed individuals.

[Lee Gyu-yeon/Chief of Public Relations and Communication at the Presidential Office: "He requested that not only the chief and senior secretaries but also the relevant practitioners attend the meeting to establish detailed and swift measures."]

From tomorrow (June 24), National Security Office Chief Wi Sung-lac will attend the NATO summit held in the Netherlands for two days on behalf of President Lee.

Considering domestic issues and uncertainties due to the situation in the Middle East, President Lee decided not to attend yesterday afternoon.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

방준원
방준원 기자

