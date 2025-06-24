News 9

Kim Seo-hyeon tops All-Star voting

입력 2025.06.24 (00:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hanwha's closer Kim Seo-hyeon has set a new record for the most votes in the history of the All-Star fan voting, being selected as the 'star among stars.'

Lotte proved its popularity by producing as many as six All-Star players.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Like a scene from a movie, Kim Seo-hyeon struck out a batter with a fastball of 159 km/h, securing Hanwha's victory.

The ace closer of the Eagles, Kim Seo-hyeon, has emerged as the top star capturing the fans' hearts this season.

Kim received over 1.78 million votes in the All-Star fan voting, surpassing the previous record set by KIA's Yang Hyun-jong in 2022, and ranked first.

With a record of 1 win, 1 loss, 18 saves, and an impressive ERA of 1.51, he also achieved the honor of being first overall in total points, including player votes.

[Kim Seo-hyeon/Hanwha: "Last year, I went to the Futures All-Star, and this year I think I will be going to the All-Star game in the first team, which will be held at our new stadium, so it feels very meaningful."]

In the leading Hanwha team, a total of four players were selected, including ace Ponce, Park Sang-won, and Florial, while LG and KIA each had three players named in the best 12.

In the Dream All-Star, Lotte and Samsung stood out.

In particular, Lotte produced the most players, with six, including Yoon Dong-hee, who ranked second in votes, and newcomers Go Seung-min and Jeon Min-jae.

[Jeon Jun-woo/Lotte: "Our players are dealing with many injuries, but we will do our best to achieve the results that the fans want. Thank you."]

Samsung's Bae Chan-seung and KIA's Choi Hyoung-woo received strong support from their teammates, surpassing Jeong Cheol-won and Moon Hyun-bin in the fan voting, while Kang Min-ho received his 15th invitation, tying the record for the most All-Star selections.

After surpassing 10 million spectators last year, this year's professional baseball All-Star game, aiming for 12 million spectators, will take place on July 12 at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark.

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Seo-hyeon tops All-Star voting
    • 입력 2025-06-24 00:35:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hanwha's closer Kim Seo-hyeon has set a new record for the most votes in the history of the All-Star fan voting, being selected as the 'star among stars.'

Lotte proved its popularity by producing as many as six All-Star players.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Like a scene from a movie, Kim Seo-hyeon struck out a batter with a fastball of 159 km/h, securing Hanwha's victory.

The ace closer of the Eagles, Kim Seo-hyeon, has emerged as the top star capturing the fans' hearts this season.

Kim received over 1.78 million votes in the All-Star fan voting, surpassing the previous record set by KIA's Yang Hyun-jong in 2022, and ranked first.

With a record of 1 win, 1 loss, 18 saves, and an impressive ERA of 1.51, he also achieved the honor of being first overall in total points, including player votes.

[Kim Seo-hyeon/Hanwha: "Last year, I went to the Futures All-Star, and this year I think I will be going to the All-Star game in the first team, which will be held at our new stadium, so it feels very meaningful."]

In the leading Hanwha team, a total of four players were selected, including ace Ponce, Park Sang-won, and Florial, while LG and KIA each had three players named in the best 12.

In the Dream All-Star, Lotte and Samsung stood out.

In particular, Lotte produced the most players, with six, including Yoon Dong-hee, who ranked second in votes, and newcomers Go Seung-min and Jeon Min-jae.

[Jeon Jun-woo/Lotte: "Our players are dealing with many injuries, but we will do our best to achieve the results that the fans want. Thank you."]

Samsung's Bae Chan-seung and KIA's Choi Hyoung-woo received strong support from their teammates, surpassing Jeong Cheol-won and Moon Hyun-bin in the fan voting, while Kang Min-ho received his 15th invitation, tying the record for the most All-Star selections.

After surpassing 10 million spectators last year, this year's professional baseball All-Star game, aiming for 12 million spectators, will take place on July 12 at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark.

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”
김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌

김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌
대미 보복 고심하는 이란…<br>“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”

대미 보복 고심하는 이란…“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”
한때 배럴당 80달러까지…<br>코스피 3,000선 지켜

한때 배럴당 80달러까지…코스피 3,000선 지켜
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.