Kim Seo-hyeon tops All-Star voting

Hanwha's closer Kim Seo-hyeon has set a new record for the most votes in the history of the All-Star fan voting, being selected as the 'star among stars.'



Lotte proved its popularity by producing as many as six All-Star players.



This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



Like a scene from a movie, Kim Seo-hyeon struck out a batter with a fastball of 159 km/h, securing Hanwha's victory.



The ace closer of the Eagles, Kim Seo-hyeon, has emerged as the top star capturing the fans' hearts this season.



Kim received over 1.78 million votes in the All-Star fan voting, surpassing the previous record set by KIA's Yang Hyun-jong in 2022, and ranked first.



With a record of 1 win, 1 loss, 18 saves, and an impressive ERA of 1.51, he also achieved the honor of being first overall in total points, including player votes.



[Kim Seo-hyeon/Hanwha: "Last year, I went to the Futures All-Star, and this year I think I will be going to the All-Star game in the first team, which will be held at our new stadium, so it feels very meaningful."]



In the leading Hanwha team, a total of four players were selected, including ace Ponce, Park Sang-won, and Florial, while LG and KIA each had three players named in the best 12.



In the Dream All-Star, Lotte and Samsung stood out.



In particular, Lotte produced the most players, with six, including Yoon Dong-hee, who ranked second in votes, and newcomers Go Seung-min and Jeon Min-jae.



[Jeon Jun-woo/Lotte: "Our players are dealing with many injuries, but we will do our best to achieve the results that the fans want. Thank you."]



Samsung's Bae Chan-seung and KIA's Choi Hyoung-woo received strong support from their teammates, surpassing Jeong Cheol-won and Moon Hyun-bin in the fan voting, while Kang Min-ho received his 15th invitation, tying the record for the most All-Star selections.



After surpassing 10 million spectators last year, this year's professional baseball All-Star game, aiming for 12 million spectators, will take place on July 12 at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark.



This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.



