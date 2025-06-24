Farmers suffer monsoon damage

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last weekend, heavy monsoon rains poured down in the Chungcheong region, causing significant damage to agricultural facilities since the start of the rainy season.



With more monsoon rain forecasted starting tomorrow (June 24), farmers are increasingly worried about the future.



This is a report by reporter Seong Yong-hee.



[Report]



A greenhouse growing cherry tomatoes.



Water has pooled in every furrow, and the floor has turned into a muddy field.



The stems, which should be standing straight, have lost their strength and are drooping.



Three greenhouses were flooded due to over 200mm of rain that fell last weekend.



Although drainage systems were maintained in preparation for the rainy season, they could not handle the influx of rainwater.



In Buyeo, Chungcheongnam-do, it has been tentatively reported that 52,000 square meters of greenhouses for watermelons and cherry tomatoes, which were about to be harvested, have been flooded.



[Shin Hyung-geun/Cherry Tomato Farmer: "I was worried because it kept raining (at night), so I came out in the morning and found that the entire greenhouse was filled with water up to my knees, and there was nothing I could do."]



Farmers growing facility crops are particularly vulnerable to flooding damage.



Crops like cherry tomatoes and watermelons begin to rot from the roots once submerged in water, forcing farmers to give up on harvesting.



In Taean, Chungcheongnam-do, a greenhouse for grape cultivation was completely torn away by strong winds and rain.



As damage has been reported since the start of the rainy season, farmers are more worried about what lies ahead.



[Ga Jung-ho/Grape Farmer: "The rain needs to come moderately, but there hasn't been any moderate rain. When the wind comes along with the rain, the damage is significant. It's just worrying."]



Experts point out that as the stagnant front is expected to move north again tomorrow, facility farmers need to check their drainage equipment and reinforce their supports.



This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!