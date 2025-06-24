News 9

Special prosecutor joins trial

[Anchor]

Amid ongoing developments, the special prosecutor for the insurrection case made their first appearance at former President Yoon’s trial on insurrection charges.

An assistant special prosecutor also attended a hearing to decide on the additional detention of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, but the detention hearing was ultimately postponed following strong opposition from Kim's legal team.

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Eok-soo took a seat at the prosecution's table in the courtroom for the 8th trial of former President Yoon on charges of insurrection.

This marked the first trial where the special prosecutor officially responded after taking over the case from the prosecution.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "(This is the first trial where the special prosecutor has taken over the case and is present. Do you have any comments?) ..."]

Assistant Special Prosecutor Park declared, “We will uncover the full truth and substance of this case,” and urged the court to proceed more swiftly, citing concerns over delays in law enforcement as the defendant's release date draws near.

Former President Yoon’s legal team argued that the special prosecutor law is unconstitutional and objected to the trial's progress.

They contended that “the special prosecutor law allows unlimited expansion of investigative targets, which violates the principle of legal clarity.”

Assistant Special Prosecutor Kim Hyung-soo also appeared at a detention hearing for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, whose detention may be extended.

The hearing proceeded without the defendant present, and Kim’s attorney strongly objected, stating that scheduling a detention hearing without setting a trial date infringes upon the defendant's right to a defense.

In response to the objection, the court decided to postpone the hearing to June 25—just one day before the expiration of the current detention period.

The court also stated it would further review the request filed by Kim’s legal team to recuse the judges from the case.

Earlier, the special prosecutor had submitted a statement arguing that Kim’s motion to disqualify the judges was clearly aimed at delaying the trial and should be dismissed.

With the detention periods of key figures in the insurrection case nearing expiration, the military prosecution has indicted former commanders Yeo In-hyung and Moon Sang-ho on additional charges, including perjury and leaking military secrets.

Additional detention warrants have also been requested for both individuals.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

