Hidden hero of Korean War

[Anchor]



During the Korean War, there was a place that fought as fiercely as the front lines.



It was the mobile surgical hospital established to save wounded soldiers.



It is being re-evaluated as a hidden hero of the battlefield, having saved countless soldiers' lives.



On the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, reporter Noh Tae-young brings us the story from that time.



[Report]



About 620,000 soldiers and 2.49 million civilians.



The Korean War was a continuous tragedy that claimed countless lives.



A bullet that penetrated through the gap of a bulletproof vest; 97-year-old Lee Byeong-mun also stood at the crossroads of life and death on that day, on that battlefield.



[Lee Byeong-mun/Korean War Veteran/97 years old: "The place where I was shot is here, you see it? It went in here, and it’s indented. Here and here, two places...."]



What saved him was none other than a helicopter.



[Lee Byeong-mun/Korean War Veteran/97 years old: "(Do you remember being loaded onto the helicopter?) I was injured in the abdomen, and it was severe, so I was transported by helicopter."]



Helicopters, originally used for combat and cargo, were first deployed for medical purposes.



The world's first medical helicopter introduced in war evacuated over 2,000 wounded soldiers in just six months.



The field hospital, or mobile surgical hospital, was another savior.



It was established within 3 kilometers of the front lines to treat the wounded.



[Milton Weinberg/Korean War U.S. Army Doctor/101 years old: "How much I personally did, I don't know. We'd shift around a little bit, and you have a moment of sleep, but then stay operating and we operated."]



Advanced medical technologies of the time, such as vascular surgery and artificial kidneys, were fully mobilized to save fading lives.



["And also the lung. But you can be sure now it does not go into the abdominal cavity. Now close it."]



At the front lines of a life-and-death war, the domestic medical staff of the mobile surgical hospital became the foundation for the advancement of medical practices in the country.



This is KBS News, Noh Tae-young.



