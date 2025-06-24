Defense expert joins Yoon probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the so-called 'three special prosecutors' are gradually forming their teams, defense expert auditors have joined the insurrection special investigation team.



It is unusual for auditors to be dispatched to a special investigation team.



This is interpreted as an intention to focus on the allegations of inducing provocations from North Korea, or investigation of the inducement of foreign aggression.



Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is on trial for charges of insurrection related to the 12.3 emergency martial law.



However, the allegations of 'foreign aggression' that he attempted to induce North Korea's attacks through methods such as 'Pyongyang drone infiltration' or 'striking the origin' were not significantly addressed in the existing investigation.



[Youn Kun-young/Member of the National Assembly's Administrative Safety Committee/Democratic Party/Last December: "Words like 'North's inducement at the NLL' or 'blocking the National Assembly' have come up... It was noted in the notebook, right?"]



[Woo Jong-soo/Director of the National Office of Investigation/Last December: "I don't know if it was specifically executed, but it is true that such content was in the notes."]



Ultimately, the ball has been passed to the insurrection and foreign aggression special investigation team, and Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok announced that he has received three auditors with extensive experience in the defense sector.



It is unusual for auditors to be dispatched to a special investigation team, and while a significant number of the investigation targets are current and former military personnel, there are analyses suggesting that this is a measure aimed directly at the allegations of foreign aggression crimes in the special prosecution law.



Other special prosecutors are also rapidly increasing their investigative personnel and focusing on outlining the investigations.



Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki, who is investigating allegations related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, has completed requests for dispatching the legal limit of 40 prosecutors and is considering dividing the investigation into 16 allegations into 8 teams.



[Min Jung-ki/Special Prosecutor related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's allegations: "(There are many allegations related to Mrs. Kim, have you decided on the deployment outline for the investigation team?) Yes, we are currently in discussions."]



Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, investigating the deceased Marine, is expected to meet with Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, tomorrow (June 24) to seek cooperation for personnel dispatch.



Special Prosecutor Lee is expected to request the dispatch of chief prosecutors from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials at this meeting.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



