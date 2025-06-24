Hormuz blockade raises alarm

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Strait of Hormuz, which Iran is pressuring to block, is a narrow maritime passage that connects the inner Persian Gulf with the outer Arabian Sea.



It is the only maritime route through which oil-producing countries in the Middle East can supply crude oil to the world, making it a crucial point that oil tankers must pass through.



However, the narrow area is only 33 km wide, with shallow depths and many reefs, resulting in limited shipping routes.



Most large oil tankers must pass through Iranian territorial waters, so if Iran decides to act, a blockade can be implemented at any time.



Due to its proximity to the Iranian coastline, vessels are exposed to missile or drone attacks even if they leave Iranian territorial waters, and there is also a risk of mine attacks.



Concerns are rising in the region as Iran, which holds the "leash" on global oil transportation, may use the blockade option in the Strait of Hormuz.



We now go to our correspondent Kim Yang-soon from the international news desk.



There are concerns about Iran's blockade, but is it still okay for now?



[Reporter]



The Strait of Hormuz sees 20% of the world's oil consumption pass through it.



Since Iran has not yet taken direct action, oil tankers and other vessels can still pass through the waters behind me.



However, if Iran decides to block the strait after vessels have entered inland, they would be trapped in the Persian Gulf without any movement.



As the atmosphere has become tense due to U.S. airstrikes, two oil tankers turned back at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz yesterday for this very reason.



[Anchor]



We are already seeing effects.



If a blockade is actually implemented, what specific repercussions are expected?



[Reporter]



If this area is blocked, it will disrupt the global oil supply, including for our country.



International oil prices, which are already fluctuating, will rise significantly.



However, blocking the Strait of Hormuz would also politically and economically impact Iran.



This is because it could harm Iran's largest oil export partners, India and China.



U.S. Vice President Pence has also pointed out that Iran's entire economy relies on the Strait of Hormuz, stating that a blockade makes no sense at all.



Therefore, there are predictions that even if Iran does implement a blockade, its duration will be short.



Besides the blockade, there have already been GPS, or Global Positioning System, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.



An incident occurred on the 17th when two oil tankers passing through the Strait collided.



One was heading to Europe, while the other was bound for China, and the vessel heading to China claimed that GPS disruption was the cause of the collision right after the incident.



Ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have reported GPS disruptions since the Israeli airstrikes on Iran.



The Financial Times has reported that GPS disruptions originating from the Iranian side have been detected in relation to the incident.



This has been a report from the Strait of Hormuz.



