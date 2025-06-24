News 9

Hormuz blockade raises alarm

입력 2025.06.24 (01:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Strait of Hormuz, which Iran is pressuring to block, is a narrow maritime passage that connects the inner Persian Gulf with the outer Arabian Sea.

It is the only maritime route through which oil-producing countries in the Middle East can supply crude oil to the world, making it a crucial point that oil tankers must pass through.

However, the narrow area is only 33 km wide, with shallow depths and many reefs, resulting in limited shipping routes.

Most large oil tankers must pass through Iranian territorial waters, so if Iran decides to act, a blockade can be implemented at any time.

Due to its proximity to the Iranian coastline, vessels are exposed to missile or drone attacks even if they leave Iranian territorial waters, and there is also a risk of mine attacks.

Concerns are rising in the region as Iran, which holds the "leash" on global oil transportation, may use the blockade option in the Strait of Hormuz.

We now go to our correspondent Kim Yang-soon from the international news desk.

There are concerns about Iran's blockade, but is it still okay for now?

[Reporter]

The Strait of Hormuz sees 20% of the world's oil consumption pass through it.

Since Iran has not yet taken direct action, oil tankers and other vessels can still pass through the waters behind me.

However, if Iran decides to block the strait after vessels have entered inland, they would be trapped in the Persian Gulf without any movement.

As the atmosphere has become tense due to U.S. airstrikes, two oil tankers turned back at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz yesterday for this very reason.

[Anchor]

We are already seeing effects.

If a blockade is actually implemented, what specific repercussions are expected?

[Reporter]

If this area is blocked, it will disrupt the global oil supply, including for our country.

International oil prices, which are already fluctuating, will rise significantly.

However, blocking the Strait of Hormuz would also politically and economically impact Iran.

This is because it could harm Iran's largest oil export partners, India and China.

U.S. Vice President Pence has also pointed out that Iran's entire economy relies on the Strait of Hormuz, stating that a blockade makes no sense at all.

Therefore, there are predictions that even if Iran does implement a blockade, its duration will be short.

Besides the blockade, there have already been GPS, or Global Positioning System, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

An incident occurred on the 17th when two oil tankers passing through the Strait collided.

One was heading to Europe, while the other was bound for China, and the vessel heading to China claimed that GPS disruption was the cause of the collision right after the incident.

Ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have reported GPS disruptions since the Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

The Financial Times has reported that GPS disruptions originating from the Iranian side have been detected in relation to the incident.

This has been a report from the Strait of Hormuz.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hormuz blockade raises alarm
    • 입력 2025-06-24 01:56:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Strait of Hormuz, which Iran is pressuring to block, is a narrow maritime passage that connects the inner Persian Gulf with the outer Arabian Sea.

It is the only maritime route through which oil-producing countries in the Middle East can supply crude oil to the world, making it a crucial point that oil tankers must pass through.

However, the narrow area is only 33 km wide, with shallow depths and many reefs, resulting in limited shipping routes.

Most large oil tankers must pass through Iranian territorial waters, so if Iran decides to act, a blockade can be implemented at any time.

Due to its proximity to the Iranian coastline, vessels are exposed to missile or drone attacks even if they leave Iranian territorial waters, and there is also a risk of mine attacks.

Concerns are rising in the region as Iran, which holds the "leash" on global oil transportation, may use the blockade option in the Strait of Hormuz.

We now go to our correspondent Kim Yang-soon from the international news desk.

There are concerns about Iran's blockade, but is it still okay for now?

[Reporter]

The Strait of Hormuz sees 20% of the world's oil consumption pass through it.

Since Iran has not yet taken direct action, oil tankers and other vessels can still pass through the waters behind me.

However, if Iran decides to block the strait after vessels have entered inland, they would be trapped in the Persian Gulf without any movement.

As the atmosphere has become tense due to U.S. airstrikes, two oil tankers turned back at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz yesterday for this very reason.

[Anchor]

We are already seeing effects.

If a blockade is actually implemented, what specific repercussions are expected?

[Reporter]

If this area is blocked, it will disrupt the global oil supply, including for our country.

International oil prices, which are already fluctuating, will rise significantly.

However, blocking the Strait of Hormuz would also politically and economically impact Iran.

This is because it could harm Iran's largest oil export partners, India and China.

U.S. Vice President Pence has also pointed out that Iran's entire economy relies on the Strait of Hormuz, stating that a blockade makes no sense at all.

Therefore, there are predictions that even if Iran does implement a blockade, its duration will be short.

Besides the blockade, there have already been GPS, or Global Positioning System, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

An incident occurred on the 17th when two oil tankers passing through the Strait collided.

One was heading to Europe, while the other was bound for China, and the vessel heading to China claimed that GPS disruption was the cause of the collision right after the incident.

Ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have reported GPS disruptions since the Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

The Financial Times has reported that GPS disruptions originating from the Iranian side have been detected in relation to the incident.

This has been a report from the Strait of Hormuz.
김양순
김양순 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”
김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌

김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌
대미 보복 고심하는 이란…<br>“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”

대미 보복 고심하는 이란…“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”
한때 배럴당 80달러까지…<br>코스피 3,000선 지켜

한때 배럴당 80달러까지…코스피 3,000선 지켜
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.