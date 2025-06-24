Jeonbuk unbeaten for 16 games

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The K League 1 team Jeonbuk has announced the revival of the 'Jeonbuk Dynasty' by maintaining an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.



The transformation of Jeonbuk, which faced the humiliation of being in the relegation zone last year, into the strongest team is attributed to the impact of their foreign head coach, Gus Poyet, who is the only foreign manager in the league.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Coach Poyet passionately explains something to Lee Seung-woo, who started for the first time in 104 days.



Lee Seung-woo, who can communicate without an interpreter, gave a thumbs up to Coach Poyet's explanation and headed to the field.



Could it be that Coach Poyet's passionate guidance made a difference?



Anticipating Song Min-kyu's breakthrough, Lee Seung-woo's pass became a crucial assist for the equalizing goal, and in the second half, he showcased brilliant dribbling and evasion, proving that 'Lee Seung-woo is back' himself.



Following Jeon Jin-woo and Tiago, Lee Seung-woo also announced his revival, and Jeonbuk extended their unbeaten record in the league to 16 matches.



[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "We got 42 points now. I think it's the same one that we made in the whole season last year. It's not bad, no?"]



Jeonbuk, which has transformed into the strongest team in the league after overcoming last year's relegation struggles, is truly enjoying the 'Poyet Effect'.



By utilizing a long ball strategy that targets the space created by drawing in opponents, they have established a new 'all-out attack football' that leverages Tiago's aerial ability and Jeon Jin-woo's speed.



Additionally, in defensive situations, wingers like Jeon Jin-woo and Lee Seung-woo have shown a dedicated effort to thwart opponents with strong pressure, and Jeonbuk, which has forgotten how to lose, is dominating the league with the most goals scored and the fewest goals conceded.



[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "The basics of the game, you have to do it all the time. And if you play to your basics, you got already 50 percent of the game."]



As the saying goes, 'football is a coach's game', Coach Poyet is leading Jeonbuk's rise.



They will challenge for their 17th consecutive unbeaten match against Gimcheon on the 27th.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!