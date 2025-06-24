News 9

Jeonbuk unbeaten for 16 games

입력 2025.06.24 (01:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The K League 1 team Jeonbuk has announced the revival of the 'Jeonbuk Dynasty' by maintaining an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.

The transformation of Jeonbuk, which faced the humiliation of being in the relegation zone last year, into the strongest team is attributed to the impact of their foreign head coach, Gus Poyet, who is the only foreign manager in the league.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Coach Poyet passionately explains something to Lee Seung-woo, who started for the first time in 104 days.

Lee Seung-woo, who can communicate without an interpreter, gave a thumbs up to Coach Poyet's explanation and headed to the field.

Could it be that Coach Poyet's passionate guidance made a difference?

Anticipating Song Min-kyu's breakthrough, Lee Seung-woo's pass became a crucial assist for the equalizing goal, and in the second half, he showcased brilliant dribbling and evasion, proving that 'Lee Seung-woo is back' himself.

Following Jeon Jin-woo and Tiago, Lee Seung-woo also announced his revival, and Jeonbuk extended their unbeaten record in the league to 16 matches.

[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "We got 42 points now. I think it's the same one that we made in the whole season last year. It's not bad, no?"]

Jeonbuk, which has transformed into the strongest team in the league after overcoming last year's relegation struggles, is truly enjoying the 'Poyet Effect'.

By utilizing a long ball strategy that targets the space created by drawing in opponents, they have established a new 'all-out attack football' that leverages Tiago's aerial ability and Jeon Jin-woo's speed.

Additionally, in defensive situations, wingers like Jeon Jin-woo and Lee Seung-woo have shown a dedicated effort to thwart opponents with strong pressure, and Jeonbuk, which has forgotten how to lose, is dominating the league with the most goals scored and the fewest goals conceded.

[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "The basics of the game, you have to do it all the time. And if you play to your basics, you got already 50 percent of the game."]

As the saying goes, 'football is a coach's game', Coach Poyet is leading Jeonbuk's rise.

They will challenge for their 17th consecutive unbeaten match against Gimcheon on the 27th.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeonbuk unbeaten for 16 games
    • 입력 2025-06-24 01:56:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

The K League 1 team Jeonbuk has announced the revival of the 'Jeonbuk Dynasty' by maintaining an unbeaten streak of 16 matches.

The transformation of Jeonbuk, which faced the humiliation of being in the relegation zone last year, into the strongest team is attributed to the impact of their foreign head coach, Gus Poyet, who is the only foreign manager in the league.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Coach Poyet passionately explains something to Lee Seung-woo, who started for the first time in 104 days.

Lee Seung-woo, who can communicate without an interpreter, gave a thumbs up to Coach Poyet's explanation and headed to the field.

Could it be that Coach Poyet's passionate guidance made a difference?

Anticipating Song Min-kyu's breakthrough, Lee Seung-woo's pass became a crucial assist for the equalizing goal, and in the second half, he showcased brilliant dribbling and evasion, proving that 'Lee Seung-woo is back' himself.

Following Jeon Jin-woo and Tiago, Lee Seung-woo also announced his revival, and Jeonbuk extended their unbeaten record in the league to 16 matches.

[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "We got 42 points now. I think it's the same one that we made in the whole season last year. It's not bad, no?"]

Jeonbuk, which has transformed into the strongest team in the league after overcoming last year's relegation struggles, is truly enjoying the 'Poyet Effect'.

By utilizing a long ball strategy that targets the space created by drawing in opponents, they have established a new 'all-out attack football' that leverages Tiago's aerial ability and Jeon Jin-woo's speed.

Additionally, in defensive situations, wingers like Jeon Jin-woo and Lee Seung-woo have shown a dedicated effort to thwart opponents with strong pressure, and Jeonbuk, which has forgotten how to lose, is dominating the league with the most goals scored and the fewest goals conceded.

[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: "The basics of the game, you have to do it all the time. And if you play to your basics, you got already 50 percent of the game."]

As the saying goes, 'football is a coach's game', Coach Poyet is leading Jeonbuk's rise.

They will challenge for their 17th consecutive unbeaten match against Gimcheon on the 27th.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”
김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌

김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌
대미 보복 고심하는 이란…<br>“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”

대미 보복 고심하는 이란…“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”
한때 배럴당 80달러까지…<br>코스피 3,000선 지켜

한때 배럴당 80달러까지…코스피 3,000선 지켜
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.