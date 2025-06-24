News 9

Boy cries over Ohtani's home run

입력 2025.06.24 (01:56) 수정 2025.06.24 (01:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers made headlines with his impressive performance, hitting a home run in his second two-way game of the season, and the story of a boy who burst into tears added to the buzz.

In his second start of the season, Ohtani pitched a scoreless inning, striking out his first batter of the season with a sharp sweeper.

In the eighth inning, he came up to bat and hit a large ball that headed towards the stands, but the ball hit something and fell back onto the field.

A video review was immediately conducted to determine if it was a home run.

The scene of a boy in the stands crying and his father comforting him captured attention and raised curiosity.

What could be the story behind this?

Ah... the father tried to catch the ball with his glove just above the home run line but ended up missing it.

It must be so disappointing to miss Ohtani's home run right in front of him.

Ohtani even smiled while watching the scene, and it was ultimately confirmed as his 26th home run of the season.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Boy cries over Ohtani's home run
    • 입력 2025-06-24 01:56:38
    • 수정2025-06-24 01:56:55
    News 9
Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers made headlines with his impressive performance, hitting a home run in his second two-way game of the season, and the story of a boy who burst into tears added to the buzz.

In his second start of the season, Ohtani pitched a scoreless inning, striking out his first batter of the season with a sharp sweeper.

In the eighth inning, he came up to bat and hit a large ball that headed towards the stands, but the ball hit something and fell back onto the field.

A video review was immediately conducted to determine if it was a home run.

The scene of a boy in the stands crying and his father comforting him captured attention and raised curiosity.

What could be the story behind this?

Ah... the father tried to catch the ball with his glove just above the home run line but ended up missing it.

It must be so disappointing to miss Ohtani's home run right in front of him.

Ohtani even smiled while watching the scene, and it was ultimately confirmed as his 26th home run of the season.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”

실용과 효능감 중심 인선…이 대통령 “당면 위기 신속 대응”
김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌

김민석 후보 핵심 의혹은?…김민석 “사수” vs “사퇴” 여야 격돌
대미 보복 고심하는 이란…<br>“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”

대미 보복 고심하는 이란…“호르무즈 봉쇄 의결”
한때 배럴당 80달러까지…<br>코스피 3,000선 지켜

한때 배럴당 80달러까지…코스피 3,000선 지켜
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.