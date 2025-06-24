Boy cries over Ohtani's home run

동영상 고정 취소

Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers made headlines with his impressive performance, hitting a home run in his second two-way game of the season, and the story of a boy who burst into tears added to the buzz.



In his second start of the season, Ohtani pitched a scoreless inning, striking out his first batter of the season with a sharp sweeper.



In the eighth inning, he came up to bat and hit a large ball that headed towards the stands, but the ball hit something and fell back onto the field.



A video review was immediately conducted to determine if it was a home run.



The scene of a boy in the stands crying and his father comforting him captured attention and raised curiosity.



What could be the story behind this?



Ah... the father tried to catch the ball with his glove just above the home run line but ended up missing it.



It must be so disappointing to miss Ohtani's home run right in front of him.



Ohtani even smiled while watching the scene, and it was ultimately confirmed as his 26th home run of the season.



