[News Today] First Cabinet picks : Civilian Defense Nominee

입력 2025-06-24 15:53:28 수정 2025-06-24 15:54:55





[LEAD]

In his first Cabinet shake-up since taking office, President Lee Jae Myung has named new heads for eleven ministries. Among the nominees, a civilian has been chosen to lead the defense ministry. And breaking with tradition again, a sitting railway engineer and former labor union leader has been tapped as labor minister.



[REPORT]

President Lee Jae Myung has announced his first wave of nominations for Cabinet ministers.



He named eleven nominees at the same time.



Five-term Democratic Party lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back who long served on the parliamentary defense committee has been tapped as defense minister.



If appointed, he will be the first defense chief with a civilian background since the May 16 military coup in 1961.



Kang Hoon-sik / Presidential Chief of Staff

The first civilian defense minister in 64 years will lead changes to the military mobilized in martial law.



Kim Young-hoon, a current railway driver and former head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, has been named labor minister.



Kang Hoon-sik / Presidential Chief of Staff

The nominee is expected to strengthen workers rights in reducing industrial disasters, revising 'the yellow envelope law' and executing the 4.5-day workweek.



Meanwhile the current Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung has been retained.



Song Mi-ryung / Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

I'm quite perplexed myself. I feel a heavy sense of responsibility more than ever.



Of the eleven nominees announced, five are ruling party lawmakers.



One of them, Rep. Chung Dong-young is nominated to the unification minister post which he previously served in the Roh Moo-hyun administration some 20 years ago.



Noting the rapidly changing global political situation, President Lee expressed hope that confirmation hearing procedures will quickly proceed so the Cabinet can swiftly respond to the current crises.