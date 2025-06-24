[News Today] First Cabinet picks : Civilian Defense Nominee
입력 2025.06.24 (15:53) 수정 2025.06.24 (15:54)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
In his first Cabinet shake-up since taking office, President Lee Jae Myung has named new heads for eleven ministries. Among the nominees, a civilian has been chosen to lead the defense ministry. And breaking with tradition again, a sitting railway engineer and former labor union leader has been tapped as labor minister.
[REPORT]
President Lee Jae Myung has announced his first wave of nominations for Cabinet ministers.
He named eleven nominees at the same time.
Five-term Democratic Party lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back who long served on the parliamentary defense committee has been tapped as defense minister.
If appointed, he will be the first defense chief with a civilian background since the May 16 military coup in 1961.
Kang Hoon-sik / Presidential Chief of Staff
The first civilian defense minister in 64 years will lead changes to the military mobilized in martial law.
Kim Young-hoon, a current railway driver and former head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, has been named labor minister.
Kang Hoon-sik / Presidential Chief of Staff
The nominee is expected to strengthen workers rights in reducing industrial disasters, revising 'the yellow envelope law' and executing the 4.5-day workweek.
Meanwhile the current Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung has been retained.
Song Mi-ryung / Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
I'm quite perplexed myself. I feel a heavy sense of responsibility more than ever.
Of the eleven nominees announced, five are ruling party lawmakers.
One of them, Rep. Chung Dong-young is nominated to the unification minister post which he previously served in the Roh Moo-hyun administration some 20 years ago.
Noting the rapidly changing global political situation, President Lee expressed hope that confirmation hearing procedures will quickly proceed so the Cabinet can swiftly respond to the current crises.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] First Cabinet picks : Civilian Defense Nominee
-
- 입력 2025-06-24 15:53:28
- 수정2025-06-24 15:54:55
[LEAD]
In his first Cabinet shake-up since taking office, President Lee Jae Myung has named new heads for eleven ministries. Among the nominees, a civilian has been chosen to lead the defense ministry. And breaking with tradition again, a sitting railway engineer and former labor union leader has been tapped as labor minister.
[REPORT]
President Lee Jae Myung has announced his first wave of nominations for Cabinet ministers.
He named eleven nominees at the same time.
Five-term Democratic Party lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back who long served on the parliamentary defense committee has been tapped as defense minister.
If appointed, he will be the first defense chief with a civilian background since the May 16 military coup in 1961.
Kang Hoon-sik / Presidential Chief of Staff
The first civilian defense minister in 64 years will lead changes to the military mobilized in martial law.
Kim Young-hoon, a current railway driver and former head of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, has been named labor minister.
Kang Hoon-sik / Presidential Chief of Staff
The nominee is expected to strengthen workers rights in reducing industrial disasters, revising 'the yellow envelope law' and executing the 4.5-day workweek.
Meanwhile the current Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung has been retained.
Song Mi-ryung / Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
I'm quite perplexed myself. I feel a heavy sense of responsibility more than ever.
Of the eleven nominees announced, five are ruling party lawmakers.
One of them, Rep. Chung Dong-young is nominated to the unification minister post which he previously served in the Roh Moo-hyun administration some 20 years ago.
Noting the rapidly changing global political situation, President Lee expressed hope that confirmation hearing procedures will quickly proceed so the Cabinet can swiftly respond to the current crises.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.