News Today

[News Today] NK closely monitoring Middle East

입력 2025.06.24 (15:53) 수정 2025.06.24 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The recent strike of Iran's nuclear facility by the U.S. could possibly reshape the security landscape on the Korean peninsular. North Korea is also on high alert. We take a closer look at how such tensions could affect the region.

[REPORT]
North Korea was quick to respond to the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

A foreign ministry spokesperson condemned the U.S. for brutally violating a sovereign nation, but did so in response to a reporter’s question rather than through an official statement, keeping the tone somewhat restrained.

This indicates that Pyongyang is keeping a close eye on the situation between the U.S. and Iran. The latest U.S. strike on Iran echoes the so-called “bloody nose” strategy discussed during Donald Trump’s first term, which involved a precision strike on North Korea’s nuclear facilities.

But unlike Iran, the North already has dozens of nuclear warheads.

Its geopolitical location is also entirely different from Iran. Most analysts believe an actual strike on nuclear facilities is unlikely.

Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
As China and Russia border North Korea, massive strikes on North Korea can be regarded as a challenge or threat to China and Russia.

As the Middle East becomes the U.S. top foreign policy focus, the North Korean nuclear issue is likely to slip down the priority list.

There are concerns that for South Korea, this international political situation would lead to greater defense cost pressure from the U.S.

Prof. Min Jeong-hun / Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy
As the U.S. is involved in both the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Iran conflict, it faces heavy costs and responsibilities, likely leading to more pressure on allies and partners to contribute.

Some watchers say the U.S. could relocate its forces stationed in South Korea. But the government says no related talks have taken place with Washington so far.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NK closely monitoring Middle East
    • 입력 2025-06-24 15:53:38
    • 수정2025-06-24 15:55:03
    News Today

[LEAD]
The recent strike of Iran's nuclear facility by the U.S. could possibly reshape the security landscape on the Korean peninsular. North Korea is also on high alert. We take a closer look at how such tensions could affect the region.

[REPORT]
North Korea was quick to respond to the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

A foreign ministry spokesperson condemned the U.S. for brutally violating a sovereign nation, but did so in response to a reporter’s question rather than through an official statement, keeping the tone somewhat restrained.

This indicates that Pyongyang is keeping a close eye on the situation between the U.S. and Iran. The latest U.S. strike on Iran echoes the so-called “bloody nose” strategy discussed during Donald Trump’s first term, which involved a precision strike on North Korea’s nuclear facilities.

But unlike Iran, the North already has dozens of nuclear warheads.

Its geopolitical location is also entirely different from Iran. Most analysts believe an actual strike on nuclear facilities is unlikely.

Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
As China and Russia border North Korea, massive strikes on North Korea can be regarded as a challenge or threat to China and Russia.

As the Middle East becomes the U.S. top foreign policy focus, the North Korean nuclear issue is likely to slip down the priority list.

There are concerns that for South Korea, this international political situation would lead to greater defense cost pressure from the U.S.

Prof. Min Jeong-hun / Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy
As the U.S. is involved in both the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Iran conflict, it faces heavy costs and responsibilities, likely leading to more pressure on allies and partners to contribute.

Some watchers say the U.S. could relocate its forces stationed in South Korea. But the government says no related talks have taken place with Washington so far.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김민석 인사청문회 첫날…야 “깜깜이 청문회” 여 “무리한 요구”

김민석 인사청문회 첫날…야 “깜깜이 청문회” 여 “무리한 요구”
이 대통령, 국무회의서 ‘해수부 연내 부산 이전 검토’ 지시

이 대통령, 국무회의서 ‘해수부 연내 부산 이전 검토’ 지시
코스피, 3년 9개월 만에 3,100 돌파

코스피, 3년 9개월 만에 3,100 돌파
서울고법, 김용현 보석 항고 기각…“위법한 결정 아냐”

서울고법, 김용현 보석 항고 기각…“위법한 결정 아냐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.