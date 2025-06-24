[News Today] NK closely monitoring Middle East

[LEAD]

The recent strike of Iran's nuclear facility by the U.S. could possibly reshape the security landscape on the Korean peninsular. North Korea is also on high alert. We take a closer look at how such tensions could affect the region.



[REPORT]

North Korea was quick to respond to the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.



A foreign ministry spokesperson condemned the U.S. for brutally violating a sovereign nation, but did so in response to a reporter’s question rather than through an official statement, keeping the tone somewhat restrained.



This indicates that Pyongyang is keeping a close eye on the situation between the U.S. and Iran. The latest U.S. strike on Iran echoes the so-called “bloody nose” strategy discussed during Donald Trump’s first term, which involved a precision strike on North Korea’s nuclear facilities.



But unlike Iran, the North already has dozens of nuclear warheads.



Its geopolitical location is also entirely different from Iran. Most analysts believe an actual strike on nuclear facilities is unlikely.



Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification

As China and Russia border North Korea, massive strikes on North Korea can be regarded as a challenge or threat to China and Russia.



As the Middle East becomes the U.S. top foreign policy focus, the North Korean nuclear issue is likely to slip down the priority list.



There are concerns that for South Korea, this international political situation would lead to greater defense cost pressure from the U.S.



Prof. Min Jeong-hun / Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy

As the U.S. is involved in both the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Iran conflict, it faces heavy costs and responsibilities, likely leading to more pressure on allies and partners to contribute.



Some watchers say the U.S. could relocate its forces stationed in South Korea. But the government says no related talks have taken place with Washington so far.