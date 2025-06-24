[News Today] Special probe to target treason charges
[LEAD]
Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk has brought in inspectors with expertise in national defense. The move signals a shift in focus toward the treason allegations, centered on claims that North Korea may have been deliberately provoked into aggression.
[REPORT]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is standing trial for the allegation of leading an insurrection by declaring emergency martial law on Dec. 3.
However, the existing probe did not deal much with the allegation of treason, whereby Yoon allegedly wanted to declare emergency martial law by trying to provoke North Korea to attack the South by having drones infiltrate Pyongyang or striking at the origin.
Youn Kun-young / Nat'l Assembly Security Committee (Dec. 2024)
Isn't it true that the pocketbook of former commander Noh Sang-won contained phrases like ‘provoke North Korea at NLL’ and ‘parliament shutdown’?
Woo Jong-soo / Nat'l Police Agency (Dec. 2024)
I don't know if it was actually carried out, but it's true that those phrases were in the notes.
Now the case is in the hands of the special probe team investigating the insurrection and treason charges. Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk says three inspectors with vast experience in national defense inspection have been dispatched to the team.
Dispatching inspectors to a special probe team is unusual. Pundits say it's because most of the investigated individuals are former and current military officers, and also because the probe targets treason charges stipulated by the law on independent counsel probes.
The other special counsels are also quickly filling up their teams and focusing on shaping the outline of their investigations.
Special Counsel Min Joong-ki, who is investigating the charges related to former first lady Kim Keon-hee, has already requested that 40 prosecutors be dispatched to his team, the legally permitted maximum number. He is also considering dividing his team into eight sub-teams to investigate 16 charges.
Min Joong-ki / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case
(Have you decided how to assign the investigation into numerous allegations involving Kim Keon-hee?) We're discussing it now.
Special Counsel Lee Myung-hyun, who is investigating a Marine's death, has met with Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials chief Oh Dong-woon to request personnel dispatch.
Lee has requested the dispatch of CIO's senior prosecutors.
