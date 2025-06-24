[News Today] Spotlight on Korean War field hospitals

Tomorrow marks 75 years since the outbreak of the Korean War. While fierce battles raged across the country, another fight was taking place, just as urgent, but often overlooked. It was the fight to save the wounded. Mobile surgical hospitals moved with the front lines, bringing critical care to those caught between life and death.



The Korean War was a tragic event that claimed countless lives.



Shots penetrated through the gaps in his bulletproof vest.



97 year old Lee Byung-moon also stood at the crossroads of life or death on that day on the battlefield.



Lee Byung-moon / Korean War veteran (age 97)

Where I was shot are these two dented places here and here.



What saved him was none other than a helicopter.



Lee Byung-moon / Korean War veteran (age 97)

(Do you remember being carried onto the helicopter?)

My abdominal area was seriously hurt so that's why I was transported by helicopter.



Choppers, mainly used for combat and cargo, were deployed for medical purposes for the first time.



The world's first medical helicopter introduced in war transported around 2,000 wounded soldiers in six months.



Meanwhile field hospitals or mobile surgical clinics were another savior on the battlefield.



They were set up within three kilometers from the frontlines to treat wounded troops.



Milton Weinberg / Korean War U.S. army surgeon (age 101)

How much I personally did, I don't know. We'd shift around a little bit, and you have a little bit of sleep, but then stay operating and we operated.



Cutting edge medical technologies at the time such as vascular surgeries and artificial kidneys were mobilized to save lives.



Also the lungs, but be sure now it does not go into the abdominal cavity. Disintegrate it, close it.



On the front lines of life-and-death war, the staff of these mobile clinics became the foundation for advancing Korea's medical practices.