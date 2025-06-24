News Today

[News Today] Treating sick plants help depression

입력 2025.06.24 (15:54) 수정 2025.06.24 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
These days, more people are raising plants at home, much like companion animals. Local governments are supplying companion plants to the elderly. And “houseplant clinics” that treat sick plants are also drawing attention.

[REPORT]
A houseplant clinic opens inside an apartment complex.

Residents bring their plants to hear experts' opinions and advice.

"Let's take a look. The pot is a bit small for the plant."

Sick plants receive a prescription, and treatment begins only after the owner submits a consent form.

As more people learn to care for plants properly, the term "plant butler" has emerged to describe dedicated plant owners.

More local governments are providing houseplants to seniors in their communities.

Choi In-sook / Seoul resident
If you cut it and place it in water, it sprouts again. Then you get a new plant. Watching it grow is such a joy.

Last year, this plant clinic conducted some 14,000 consultations.

When plants get pests or diseases, they can be taken to a houseplant clinic for a checkup.

Hwang Young-ju / Seoul Agricultural Technology Center
Here, plants get focused care, with sterilization and pest control treatments lasting from one week to three months.

The spreading culture of growing houseplants is expected to help ease loneliness and depression in elderly people living alone.

Prof. Lee Chang-rae / Gukje Cyber University
Elderly people living alone or hospital patients often face depression. Houseplants can help ease depression and anxiety.

In 2023, the first group of plant clinics opened in four districts in Seoul. The city government plans to increase the number to 14 this year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Treating sick plants help depression
    • 입력 2025-06-24 15:54:18
    • 수정2025-06-24 15:55:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
These days, more people are raising plants at home, much like companion animals. Local governments are supplying companion plants to the elderly. And “houseplant clinics” that treat sick plants are also drawing attention.

[REPORT]
A houseplant clinic opens inside an apartment complex.

Residents bring their plants to hear experts' opinions and advice.

"Let's take a look. The pot is a bit small for the plant."

Sick plants receive a prescription, and treatment begins only after the owner submits a consent form.

As more people learn to care for plants properly, the term "plant butler" has emerged to describe dedicated plant owners.

More local governments are providing houseplants to seniors in their communities.

Choi In-sook / Seoul resident
If you cut it and place it in water, it sprouts again. Then you get a new plant. Watching it grow is such a joy.

Last year, this plant clinic conducted some 14,000 consultations.

When plants get pests or diseases, they can be taken to a houseplant clinic for a checkup.

Hwang Young-ju / Seoul Agricultural Technology Center
Here, plants get focused care, with sterilization and pest control treatments lasting from one week to three months.

The spreading culture of growing houseplants is expected to help ease loneliness and depression in elderly people living alone.

Prof. Lee Chang-rae / Gukje Cyber University
Elderly people living alone or hospital patients often face depression. Houseplants can help ease depression and anxiety.

In 2023, the first group of plant clinics opened in four districts in Seoul. The city government plans to increase the number to 14 this year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김민석 인사청문회 첫날…야 “깜깜이 청문회” 여 “무리한 요구”

김민석 인사청문회 첫날…야 “깜깜이 청문회” 여 “무리한 요구”
이 대통령, 국무회의서 ‘해수부 연내 부산 이전 검토’ 지시

이 대통령, 국무회의서 ‘해수부 연내 부산 이전 검토’ 지시
코스피, 3년 9개월 만에 3,100 돌파

코스피, 3년 9개월 만에 3,100 돌파
서울고법, 김용현 보석 항고 기각…“위법한 결정 아냐”

서울고법, 김용현 보석 항고 기각…“위법한 결정 아냐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.