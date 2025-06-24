[News Today] Treating sick plants help depression
입력 2025.06.24 (15:54)
[LEAD]
These days, more people are raising plants at home, much like companion animals. Local governments are supplying companion plants to the elderly. And “houseplant clinics” that treat sick plants are also drawing attention.
[REPORT]
A houseplant clinic opens inside an apartment complex.
Residents bring their plants to hear experts' opinions and advice.
"Let's take a look. The pot is a bit small for the plant."
Sick plants receive a prescription, and treatment begins only after the owner submits a consent form.
As more people learn to care for plants properly, the term "plant butler" has emerged to describe dedicated plant owners.
More local governments are providing houseplants to seniors in their communities.
Choi In-sook / Seoul resident
If you cut it and place it in water, it sprouts again. Then you get a new plant. Watching it grow is such a joy.
Last year, this plant clinic conducted some 14,000 consultations.
When plants get pests or diseases, they can be taken to a houseplant clinic for a checkup.
Hwang Young-ju / Seoul Agricultural Technology Center
Here, plants get focused care, with sterilization and pest control treatments lasting from one week to three months.
The spreading culture of growing houseplants is expected to help ease loneliness and depression in elderly people living alone.
Prof. Lee Chang-rae / Gukje Cyber University
Elderly people living alone or hospital patients often face depression. Houseplants can help ease depression and anxiety.
In 2023, the first group of plant clinics opened in four districts in Seoul. The city government plans to increase the number to 14 this year.
