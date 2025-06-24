News Today

[News Today] BTS Suga funds autism treatment center

입력 2025.06.24 (15:54)

[LEAD]
BTS member Suga has donated five billion won to support the mental health of children and adolescents.

[REPORT]
Yonsei University's Severance Hospital in Seoul will house a treatment center named after the given name of BTS member Suga.

Built with Suga's donation, the Min Yoon-gi Treatment Center will offer medical therapy and treatment to children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

In a ground-breaking ceremony held on Monday, Severance Hospital announced that the BTS member donated five billion won or over 3.66 million U.S. dollars to support the establishment and operation of the center.

This is the largest donation ever made by an entertainer to Yonsei University's hospitals.

In particular, Suga volunteered to have in-person meetings with young people with autism spectrum disorder over the past months. He has also participated in developing a program using music for the treatment of autistic patients.

Suga also promised continued support for the cause, saying that through the activity, he has realized music's power to become a channel to communicate with the world.

