[News Today] BTS Suga funds autism treatment center
입력 2025.06.24 (15:54) 수정 2025.06.24 (15:55)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
BTS member Suga has donated five billion won to support the mental health of children and adolescents.
[REPORT]
Yonsei University's Severance Hospital in Seoul will house a treatment center named after the given name of BTS member Suga.
Built with Suga's donation, the Min Yoon-gi Treatment Center will offer medical therapy and treatment to children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
In a ground-breaking ceremony held on Monday, Severance Hospital announced that the BTS member donated five billion won or over 3.66 million U.S. dollars to support the establishment and operation of the center.
This is the largest donation ever made by an entertainer to Yonsei University's hospitals.
In particular, Suga volunteered to have in-person meetings with young people with autism spectrum disorder over the past months. He has also participated in developing a program using music for the treatment of autistic patients.
Suga also promised continued support for the cause, saying that through the activity, he has realized music's power to become a channel to communicate with the world.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] BTS Suga funds autism treatment center
-
- 입력 2025-06-24 15:54:29
- 수정2025-06-24 15:55:46
[LEAD]
BTS member Suga has donated five billion won to support the mental health of children and adolescents.
[REPORT]
Yonsei University's Severance Hospital in Seoul will house a treatment center named after the given name of BTS member Suga.
Built with Suga's donation, the Min Yoon-gi Treatment Center will offer medical therapy and treatment to children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
In a ground-breaking ceremony held on Monday, Severance Hospital announced that the BTS member donated five billion won or over 3.66 million U.S. dollars to support the establishment and operation of the center.
This is the largest donation ever made by an entertainer to Yonsei University's hospitals.
In particular, Suga volunteered to have in-person meetings with young people with autism spectrum disorder over the past months. He has also participated in developing a program using music for the treatment of autistic patients.
Suga also promised continued support for the cause, saying that through the activity, he has realized music's power to become a channel to communicate with the world.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.