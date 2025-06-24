Arrest warrant sought for Yoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special prosecutor for the insurrection case has urgently requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Just six days into the full-scale investigation, they have moved to secure the former president's custody.



The warrant specifies charges of obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant by mobilizing the Presidential Security Service.



The decision on whether to issue the warrant is expected as early as tomorrow (June 25).



First, we have a report from reporter Gong Min-kyung.



[Report]



The special prosecutor's team, investigating the insurrection and foreign aggression inducement case related to the December 3 emergency martial law, has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



[Park Ji-young/Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Insurrection and Foreign Aggression Inducement case : "Today, the special prosecutor has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of obstructing special public duties."]



Following the indictment of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on additional charges on the 18th, they have now moved to secure the custody of former President Yoon, who is at the center of the investigation.



The arrest warrant specifies three charges.



In January, he is accused of obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant by mobilizing the Presidential Security Service and ordering the deletion of the private phone records of military commanders involved in the martial law four days after the December 3 emergency martial law.



The special prosecutor for the insurrection case stated that since former President Yoon has not responded to three police summons, they did not notify him of a separate request for attendance or summons.



[Park Ji-young/Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Insurrection and Foreign Aggression Inducement case : "The special prosecutor, who took over the case on June 23, requested the arrest warrant considering the continuity of the case for investigation."]



Former President Yoon's side responded that they had planned to cooperate with the investigation after coordinating schedules following the establishment of the special prosecutor's office, calling the sudden and unjust request for an arrest warrant.



They also stated, "We will actively respond to future requests from the special prosecutor in accordance with proper procedures."



The decision on whether to issue the arrest warrant for former President Yoon is expected to be made as early as tomorrow.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



