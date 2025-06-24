News 9

Arrest warrant sought for Yoon

입력 2025.06.24 (23:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The special prosecutor for the insurrection case has urgently requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Just six days into the full-scale investigation, they have moved to secure the former president's custody.

The warrant specifies charges of obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant by mobilizing the Presidential Security Service.

The decision on whether to issue the warrant is expected as early as tomorrow (June 25).

First, we have a report from reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

The special prosecutor's team, investigating the insurrection and foreign aggression inducement case related to the December 3 emergency martial law, has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[Park Ji-young/Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Insurrection and Foreign Aggression Inducement case : "Today, the special prosecutor has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of obstructing special public duties."]

Following the indictment of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on additional charges on the 18th, they have now moved to secure the custody of former President Yoon, who is at the center of the investigation.

The arrest warrant specifies three charges.

In January, he is accused of obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant by mobilizing the Presidential Security Service and ordering the deletion of the private phone records of military commanders involved in the martial law four days after the December 3 emergency martial law.

The special prosecutor for the insurrection case stated that since former President Yoon has not responded to three police summons, they did not notify him of a separate request for attendance or summons.

[Park Ji-young/Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Insurrection and Foreign Aggression Inducement case: "The special prosecutor, who took over the case on June 23, requested the arrest warrant considering the continuity of the case for investigation."]

Former President Yoon's side responded that they had planned to cooperate with the investigation after coordinating schedules following the establishment of the special prosecutor's office, calling the sudden and unjust request for an arrest warrant.

They also stated, "We will actively respond to future requests from the special prosecutor in accordance with proper procedures."

The decision on whether to issue the arrest warrant for former President Yoon is expected to be made as early as tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Arrest warrant sought for Yoon
    • 입력 2025-06-24 23:37:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

The special prosecutor for the insurrection case has urgently requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Just six days into the full-scale investigation, they have moved to secure the former president's custody.

The warrant specifies charges of obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant by mobilizing the Presidential Security Service.

The decision on whether to issue the warrant is expected as early as tomorrow (June 25).

First, we have a report from reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

The special prosecutor's team, investigating the insurrection and foreign aggression inducement case related to the December 3 emergency martial law, has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[Park Ji-young/Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Insurrection and Foreign Aggression Inducement case : "Today, the special prosecutor has requested an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of obstructing special public duties."]

Following the indictment of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on additional charges on the 18th, they have now moved to secure the custody of former President Yoon, who is at the center of the investigation.

The arrest warrant specifies three charges.

In January, he is accused of obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant by mobilizing the Presidential Security Service and ordering the deletion of the private phone records of military commanders involved in the martial law four days after the December 3 emergency martial law.

The special prosecutor for the insurrection case stated that since former President Yoon has not responded to three police summons, they did not notify him of a separate request for attendance or summons.

[Park Ji-young/Deputy Special Prosecutor for the Insurrection and Foreign Aggression Inducement case: "The special prosecutor, who took over the case on June 23, requested the arrest warrant considering the continuity of the case for investigation."]

Former President Yoon's side responded that they had planned to cooperate with the investigation after coordinating schedules following the establishment of the special prosecutor's office, calling the sudden and unjust request for an arrest warrant.

They also stated, "We will actively respond to future requests from the special prosecutor in accordance with proper procedures."

The decision on whether to issue the arrest warrant for former President Yoon is expected to be made as early as tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구
법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로

법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로
이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…<br>미국이 힘으로 끝냈다

이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…미국이 힘으로 끝냈다
김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, <br>재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전

김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, 재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.