News 9

Yoon faces arrest warrant

입력 2025.06.24 (23:37)

[Anchor]

The special prosecutor team for the insurrection case filed an arrest warrant at the start of the investigation without prior summons and made this known immediately.

They declared their firm stance against being swayed by former President Yoon, even quoting the idiom “the law does not flatter those of high status.”

Reporter Oh Seung-mok has more.

[Report]

In January, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrested former President Yoon after two attempts.

Prosecutors then indicted Yoon while he was in custody on charges of being the leader of an insurrection. However, in March, the court granted his petition for release, and he was freed.

Following this, the police summoned Yoon—now no longer in custody—for questioning on charges of obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant by instructing the Presidential Security Service, but he refused to comply.

It is customary for investigative agencies to secure a suspect’s custody if they fail to respond to at least three summons requests without a valid reason.

The police first requested Yoon’s appearance on June 5, and again on June 12 and 19, but he ignored all three.

The third summons on June 19 came just one day after the special prosecutor officially began their investigation.

As such, the decision to request an arrest warrant is being interpreted as a strong message from the investigation team, declaring their intent not to be dragged along by Yoon’s continued defiance.

[Park Ji-young/Assistant Special Prosecutor, “Insurrection & Foreign Interference Special Prosecutor Team”: “We do not intend to be dragged along. The law does not flatter those of high status. We will proceed strictly in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Act.”]

The special investigation team informed the media about the request for an arrest warrant, even mentioning the idiom "the law does not flatter those of high status."

They also explained that they have prepared an interrogation room in case former President Yoon is arrested.

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.

