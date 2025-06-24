News 9

Israel, Iran agree to truce

입력 2025.06.24 (23:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, we bring you breaking news from the Middle East.

Israel and Iran have agreed to end their military conflict.

Just two days after the U.S. attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran has effectively raised the white flag.

If both countries adhere to the terms of the agreement, the war will officially end tomorrow (6.25) afternoon, Korea time.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.

[Report]

The news of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran was unexpectedly announced through U.S. President Trump's social media.

"Congratulations to everyone," President Trump began, stating that "Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete and total ceasefire."

After both sides complete their ongoing final operations, Iran will first halt attacks for 12 hours, followed by Israel also entering a 12-hour ceasefire, leading to the official end of the war tomorrow afternoon, Korea time.

[JD Vance/U.S. Vice President/Fox News Interview: "I think the president really hit the reset button and said, look, let's actually produce long-term peace for the region. That's always been his goal."]

Following Trump's announcement, Israel stated that it had achieved its war objectives by eliminating Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and agreed to the ceasefire.

Iranian state media also reported that the ceasefire had begun.

However, both countries continued airstrikes against each other until the allowed time for the final operations.

In Israel, Iranian missiles fell in the southern city of Beersheba, killing at least four people.

Israel also conducted airstrikes on Tehran, Iran, resulting in at least nine fatalities.

President Trump publicly warned both sides not to violate the ceasefire after it took effect.

With the return to a ceasefire just two days after the U.S. airstrike on Iran's nuclear facilities, there are evaluations that Trump's "peace through strength" approach has proven effective.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel, Iran agree to truce
    • 입력 2025-06-24 23:37:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, we bring you breaking news from the Middle East.

Israel and Iran have agreed to end their military conflict.

Just two days after the U.S. attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran has effectively raised the white flag.

If both countries adhere to the terms of the agreement, the war will officially end tomorrow (6.25) afternoon, Korea time.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.

[Report]

The news of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran was unexpectedly announced through U.S. President Trump's social media.

"Congratulations to everyone," President Trump began, stating that "Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete and total ceasefire."

After both sides complete their ongoing final operations, Iran will first halt attacks for 12 hours, followed by Israel also entering a 12-hour ceasefire, leading to the official end of the war tomorrow afternoon, Korea time.

[JD Vance/U.S. Vice President/Fox News Interview: "I think the president really hit the reset button and said, look, let's actually produce long-term peace for the region. That's always been his goal."]

Following Trump's announcement, Israel stated that it had achieved its war objectives by eliminating Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and agreed to the ceasefire.

Iranian state media also reported that the ceasefire had begun.

However, both countries continued airstrikes against each other until the allowed time for the final operations.

In Israel, Iranian missiles fell in the southern city of Beersheba, killing at least four people.

Israel also conducted airstrikes on Tehran, Iran, resulting in at least nine fatalities.

President Trump publicly warned both sides not to violate the ceasefire after it took effect.

With the return to a ceasefire just two days after the U.S. airstrike on Iran's nuclear facilities, there are evaluations that Trump's "peace through strength" approach has proven effective.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구
법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로

법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로
이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…<br>미국이 힘으로 끝냈다

이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…미국이 힘으로 끝냈다
김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, <br>재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전

김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, 재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.