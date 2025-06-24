Israel, Iran agree to truce

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, we bring you breaking news from the Middle East.



Israel and Iran have agreed to end their military conflict.



Just two days after the U.S. attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran has effectively raised the white flag.



If both countries adhere to the terms of the agreement, the war will officially end tomorrow (6.25) afternoon, Korea time.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.



[Report]



The news of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran was unexpectedly announced through U.S. President Trump's social media.



"Congratulations to everyone," President Trump began, stating that "Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete and total ceasefire."



After both sides complete their ongoing final operations, Iran will first halt attacks for 12 hours, followed by Israel also entering a 12-hour ceasefire, leading to the official end of the war tomorrow afternoon, Korea time.



[JD Vance/U.S. Vice President/Fox News Interview: "I think the president really hit the reset button and said, look, let's actually produce long-term peace for the region. That's always been his goal."]



Following Trump's announcement, Israel stated that it had achieved its war objectives by eliminating Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and agreed to the ceasefire.



Iranian state media also reported that the ceasefire had begun.



However, both countries continued airstrikes against each other until the allowed time for the final operations.



In Israel, Iranian missiles fell in the southern city of Beersheba, killing at least four people.



Israel also conducted airstrikes on Tehran, Iran, resulting in at least nine fatalities.



President Trump publicly warned both sides not to violate the ceasefire after it took effect.



With the return to a ceasefire just two days after the U.S. airstrike on Iran's nuclear facilities, there are evaluations that Trump's "peace through strength" approach has proven effective.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!