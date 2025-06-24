Nuclear tension still simmers

News 9

[Anchor]

Although a peace agreement has been reached with great difficulty, the sparks of conflict have not been completely extinguished.

The Iranian nuclear program, which Israel cited as the justification for this military conflict, remains a factor of tension.

Kim Ji-sook from Washington reports.

[Report]

The Trump administration in the United States assessed two days ago that Iran can no longer develop nuclear weapons due to the airstrikes on Iranian territory.

They expressed expectations for nuclear negotiations with Iran, stating that discussions about the future need to take place.

[JD Vance/U.S. Vice President: "What the president is really trying to figure out here, is to build a long term settlement here to where we can have peace in the region."]

However, it is uncertain how much damage Iran's nuclear facilities have sustained.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who commanded the operation, stated that more time is needed to fully assess the effects of the airstrikes.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is also cautious regarding the damage to the deeply underground Fordow nuclear facility.

The Iranian government claims that only minor damage occurred on the surface, and that its nuclear manufacturing facilities remain intact.

The whereabouts of a stockpile of highly enriched uranium—enough to produce ten nuclear warheads within weeks—also remain unconfirmed.

[Darya Dolzikova/Senior Research Fellow of Nuclear Policy at the Royal United Services Institute: "Iranians chose to rebuild whatever capacity has been damaged, the expertise is most likely still there to be able to do that."]

While the U.S. and Israel demand complete nuclear abandonment, Iran still asserts its right to peaceful nuclear development.

There are also observations that disputes could reignite at any time, even if nuclear negotiations resume.

Given that it is unrealistic to completely eliminate Iran's nuclear program with a single airstrike, U.S. media emphasize that diplomatic negotiations are ultimately more useful for resolving the nuclear issue.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

