News 9

Special prosecutor begins probe

입력 2025.06.24 (23:37)

[Anchor]

The special prosecutor teams for Kim Keon-hee and the deceased Marine are preparing for an investigation, requesting personnel and case records to be handed over.

The special prosecutor team for the deceased Marine is also actively considering the option of receiving the appeal trial of former Marine Corps investigation team leader Park Jeong-hoon from the military prosecution.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.

[Report]

The so-called 'Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor Act,' which will investigate the allegations of state affairs manipulation and election interference related to Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, has designated 16 allegations as the subjects of investigation.

The prosecution's investigation into some of the allegations has been largely divided into three branches so far.

The allegations of stock price manipulation involving Deutsch Motors are currently being re-investigated by the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, while the allegations of intervention in nominations are being investigated by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and the allegations involving Geonjin Beopsa Jeon Seong-bae are being investigated by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office.

After requesting personnel dispatch from each investigative agency, the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor team has also formally requested the transfer of cases related to Mrs. Kim from the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the National Police Agency, and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

They are preparing to receive all investigation records from each agency to commence a full-scale investigation.

[Min Jung-ki/Special Prosecutor for the Kim Keon-hee case: "Now we need to understand the facts and review the legal principles, and we should have many discussions on how to proceed with the investigation."]

Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who is investigating the allegations related to the deceased Marine, also met with the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, Oh Dong-woon, requesting support for investigative personnel, including chief prosecutors, and the transfer of investigation records.

[Lee Myung-hyun/Special Prosecutor for the deceased Marine: "(Are you planning to receive the records sequentially from today?) We have decided to receive all records as they become available."]

The special prosecutor for the deceased Marine is also considering the option of receiving the appeal trial of former Marine Corps investigation team leader Park Jeong-hoon, who is accused of defying orders not to transfer the investigation records of the case involving Corporal Chae's death.

After being acquitted in the first trial in January, the military prosecution has appealed, and the second trial is currently underway at the Seoul High Court. If the special prosecutor receives the trial, there is a possibility that the appeal will be withdrawn.

This is Kim Young-hoon from KBS News.

김영훈
김영훈 기자

