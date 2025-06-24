News 9

PM nominee faces tough hearing

[Anchor]

On the first day of the confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, fierce clashes broke out between the ruling and opposition parties.

The opposition questioned suspicions surrounding Kim’s wealth accumulation and his master’s degree, while the ruling party and Kim actively defended and countered the claims.

Kim Yu-dae reports.

[Report]

The ruling and opposition parties clashed right from the start of the hearing.

The People Power Party criticized the hearing as a 'dark hearing' due to the failure of witness selection negotiations and inadequate document submissions.

[Bae June-young/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/People Power Party: “A hearing is meant for asking and answering, but the nominee has turned this into a hearing with no questions.”]

The Democratic Party countered that the document requests were aimed at humiliation and character attacks.

[Chai Hyun-il/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/Democratic Party: “These documents have nothing to do with the hearing, and some are ones the nominee couldn’t possibly know.”]

Allegations also surfaced over the source of Kim’s income and his children’s tuition fees.

[Kwak Kyu-taek/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/People Power Party: “About 800 million won was used over five years from sources other than his official salary—do you confirm this?”]

[Joo Jin-woo/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/People Power Party: “Where did your eldest son get the money to pay tuition at Cornell University?”]

Nominee Kim responded that his ex-spouse covered their son’s study abroad expenses and disclosed roughly 600 million won in income from condolence money, a book launch event, and financial support from in-laws.

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister nominee: “The total amount raised does not exceed what is generally considered acceptable by social standards.”]

The Democratic Party also emphasized that Kim had paid off all outstanding taxes.

[Jeon Yong-ki/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/Democratic Party: “The condolence money was used to pay the additional tax, and the money from book sales at the launch event was also used for that.”]

A dispute also erupted over Kim’s master’s degree from Tsinghua University in China.

[Kim Hee-jung/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/People Power Party: “Your total stay in China was only four days—how did you earn 25 credits?”]

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister nominee: “Contrary to your calculation, I stayed for a total of 148 days.”]

Nominee Kim also made sharp remarks towards the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

[Chai Hyun-il/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member/Democratic Party: “What do you think was the biggest reason the Yoon administration failed to complete its term?”]

[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister nominee: “Probably because they did things that were bound to lead to failure.”]

Regarding North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, he expressed deep concern, suggesting that the program may already be highly advanced.

However, Kim mistakenly claimed the national debt-to-GDP ratio—currently around 48%—was between 20 and 30%, and was unable to answer questions about this year’s national budget.

The confirmation hearing will continue into its second day tomorrow (6.25).

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

