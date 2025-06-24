Iran gave U.S. advance notice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Before the ceasefire agreement, Iran launched missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar.



However, Iran had informed in advance about this operation, and there were no casualties among U.S. forces.



It seems they were just trying to claim a symbolic justification for retaliation.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.



[Report]



Missiles targeting Qatar are being intercepted one by one.



On the 23rd local time, Iran launched missiles aimed at the U.S. military base in Qatar.



Iran emphasized that this attack was a retaliation for the U.S. attacking its nuclear facilities.



The number of ballistic missiles fired by Iran matched the 14 bunker buster bombs used by the U.S. in its airstrikes on nuclear facilities.



[Iman Tajik/IRGC Spokesperson: "We have initiated a powerful and destructive missile attack on the Al Udeid (U.S.) Air Base in Qatar."]



Iran has retaliated against the U.S. while controlling the level of its response, clearly indicating that it does not want to escalate tensions in the Middle East.



Iran's operation was notified to the U.S. in advance.



The Al Udeid base, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East with 100 fighter jets and 10,000 troops, was completely empty during the Iranian airstrike.



The U.S. intercepted the missiles that were essentially launched in accordance with a prearranged airstrike, resulting in no casualties.



President Trump also expressed gratitude to Iran while revealing this information.



[Anchor]



▲Iran vowed resistance but effectively surrendered▲



Now, let's go to Kim Gae-hyung, our Middle East correspondent.



Kim Gae-hyung! Although an agreement has been made, there is still some anxiety about whether this truly ends the war.



[Reporter]



The atmosphere is not reassuring.



Israel has stated that after the ceasefire took effect, Iran launched two missiles, which they classified as a violation of the ceasefire and warned of a strong response.



The Israeli military has also threatened to continue military attacks against Iran.



On the other hand, Iran denies that they launched any missiles after the ceasefire took effect.



[Anchor]



While Iran vowed a determined resistance, it seems we should view it as having effectively surrendered.



[Reporter]



Yes, Iran has been regarded as a military power in the Middle East.



However, it seems they have judged that there are limits to continuing the war.



First, the military leadership has been nearly wiped out due to Israeli operations.



Iran's air force is outdated, and its air defense systems have been destroyed, leaving them helpless against Israeli airstrikes.



They likely assessed that they could not withstand additional attacks if they retaliated against the U.S.



The economy is also in a very difficult situation, and there are concerns that a rapid shift in public sentiment could destabilize the regime.



It seems there were no alternatives other than effectively surrendering.



[Anchor]



However, Israel has also agreed to a ceasefire.



What is Israel's true intention?



[Reporter]



When Israel started the war with Iran, it set a goal to eliminate nuclear and missile threats, and it can be said that they have achieved this to some extent.



Additionally, Israel is also facing increasing casualties and rapidly depleting intercept missiles, which is one of the reasons for agreeing to the ceasefire.



Israel's interception system requires support from the U.S., and the U.S. did not want the war to drag on longer.



This has been reported from Dubai.



