News 9

Iran gave U.S. advance notice

입력 2025.06.24 (23:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Before the ceasefire agreement, Iran launched missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar.

However, Iran had informed in advance about this operation, and there were no casualties among U.S. forces.

It seems they were just trying to claim a symbolic justification for retaliation.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

Missiles targeting Qatar are being intercepted one by one.

On the 23rd local time, Iran launched missiles aimed at the U.S. military base in Qatar.

Iran emphasized that this attack was a retaliation for the U.S. attacking its nuclear facilities.

The number of ballistic missiles fired by Iran matched the 14 bunker buster bombs used by the U.S. in its airstrikes on nuclear facilities.

[Iman Tajik/IRGC Spokesperson: "We have initiated a powerful and destructive missile attack on the Al Udeid (U.S.) Air Base in Qatar."]

Iran has retaliated against the U.S. while controlling the level of its response, clearly indicating that it does not want to escalate tensions in the Middle East.

Iran's operation was notified to the U.S. in advance.

The Al Udeid base, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East with 100 fighter jets and 10,000 troops, was completely empty during the Iranian airstrike.

The U.S. intercepted the missiles that were essentially launched in accordance with a prearranged airstrike, resulting in no casualties.

President Trump also expressed gratitude to Iran while revealing this information.

[Anchor]

▲Iran vowed resistance but effectively surrendered▲

Now, let's go to Kim Gae-hyung, our Middle East correspondent.

Kim Gae-hyung! Although an agreement has been made, there is still some anxiety about whether this truly ends the war.

[Reporter]

The atmosphere is not reassuring.

Israel has stated that after the ceasefire took effect, Iran launched two missiles, which they classified as a violation of the ceasefire and warned of a strong response.

The Israeli military has also threatened to continue military attacks against Iran.

On the other hand, Iran denies that they launched any missiles after the ceasefire took effect.

[Anchor]

While Iran vowed a determined resistance, it seems we should view it as having effectively surrendered.

[Reporter]

Yes, Iran has been regarded as a military power in the Middle East.

However, it seems they have judged that there are limits to continuing the war.

First, the military leadership has been nearly wiped out due to Israeli operations.

Iran's air force is outdated, and its air defense systems have been destroyed, leaving them helpless against Israeli airstrikes.

They likely assessed that they could not withstand additional attacks if they retaliated against the U.S.

The economy is also in a very difficult situation, and there are concerns that a rapid shift in public sentiment could destabilize the regime.

It seems there were no alternatives other than effectively surrendering.

[Anchor]

However, Israel has also agreed to a ceasefire.

What is Israel's true intention?

[Reporter]

When Israel started the war with Iran, it set a goal to eliminate nuclear and missile threats, and it can be said that they have achieved this to some extent.

Additionally, Israel is also facing increasing casualties and rapidly depleting intercept missiles, which is one of the reasons for agreeing to the ceasefire.

Israel's interception system requires support from the U.S., and the U.S. did not want the war to drag on longer.

This has been reported from Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Iran gave U.S. advance notice
    • 입력 2025-06-24 23:37:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

Before the ceasefire agreement, Iran launched missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar.

However, Iran had informed in advance about this operation, and there were no casualties among U.S. forces.

It seems they were just trying to claim a symbolic justification for retaliation.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

Missiles targeting Qatar are being intercepted one by one.

On the 23rd local time, Iran launched missiles aimed at the U.S. military base in Qatar.

Iran emphasized that this attack was a retaliation for the U.S. attacking its nuclear facilities.

The number of ballistic missiles fired by Iran matched the 14 bunker buster bombs used by the U.S. in its airstrikes on nuclear facilities.

[Iman Tajik/IRGC Spokesperson: "We have initiated a powerful and destructive missile attack on the Al Udeid (U.S.) Air Base in Qatar."]

Iran has retaliated against the U.S. while controlling the level of its response, clearly indicating that it does not want to escalate tensions in the Middle East.

Iran's operation was notified to the U.S. in advance.

The Al Udeid base, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East with 100 fighter jets and 10,000 troops, was completely empty during the Iranian airstrike.

The U.S. intercepted the missiles that were essentially launched in accordance with a prearranged airstrike, resulting in no casualties.

President Trump also expressed gratitude to Iran while revealing this information.

[Anchor]

▲Iran vowed resistance but effectively surrendered▲

Now, let's go to Kim Gae-hyung, our Middle East correspondent.

Kim Gae-hyung! Although an agreement has been made, there is still some anxiety about whether this truly ends the war.

[Reporter]

The atmosphere is not reassuring.

Israel has stated that after the ceasefire took effect, Iran launched two missiles, which they classified as a violation of the ceasefire and warned of a strong response.

The Israeli military has also threatened to continue military attacks against Iran.

On the other hand, Iran denies that they launched any missiles after the ceasefire took effect.

[Anchor]

While Iran vowed a determined resistance, it seems we should view it as having effectively surrendered.

[Reporter]

Yes, Iran has been regarded as a military power in the Middle East.

However, it seems they have judged that there are limits to continuing the war.

First, the military leadership has been nearly wiped out due to Israeli operations.

Iran's air force is outdated, and its air defense systems have been destroyed, leaving them helpless against Israeli airstrikes.

They likely assessed that they could not withstand additional attacks if they retaliated against the U.S.

The economy is also in a very difficult situation, and there are concerns that a rapid shift in public sentiment could destabilize the regime.

It seems there were no alternatives other than effectively surrendering.

[Anchor]

However, Israel has also agreed to a ceasefire.

What is Israel's true intention?

[Reporter]

When Israel started the war with Iran, it set a goal to eliminate nuclear and missile threats, and it can be said that they have achieved this to some extent.

Additionally, Israel is also facing increasing casualties and rapidly depleting intercept missiles, which is one of the reasons for agreeing to the ceasefire.

Israel's interception system requires support from the U.S., and the U.S. did not want the war to drag on longer.

This has been reported from Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구
법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로

법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로
이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…<br>미국이 힘으로 끝냈다

이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…미국이 힘으로 끝냈다
김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, <br>재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전

김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, 재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.