Lee urges support for vulnerable

President Lee Jae Myung reviewed measures to address the rising cost of living during today’s (6.24) Cabinet meeting and stressed the importance of considering vulnerable groups.



In line with this, he approved a revision of the enforcement decree to extend temporary measures such as fuel tax cuts.



The president also continued to emphasize a strong sense of responsibility among public officials.



Son Seo-young reports.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung presided over his fourth Cabinet meeting since taking office.



He noted that the global economic situation is challenging not only for Korea but worldwide, and stressed that supporting vulnerable groups is even more important during such times.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “A crisis causes far greater pain for the poor and powerless. We must be careful to ensure they don’t suffer further damage.”]



He approved a revision of the enforcement decree to extend temporary policies, including reductions in fuel taxes and individual consumption taxes on passenger vehicles, to help stabilize prices and support livelihoods.



He also reiterated the importance of public officials maintaining a strong sense of duty.



Since it is unavoidable to work with ministers from the previous administration until new ones are appointed through confirmation hearings, this emphasis is seen as a move to maintain discipline.



He illustrated his point with a reference to the “Palm Leaf Fan” (Pachoseon) from the Chinese classic Journey to the West.



[President Lee Jae Myung: “When you wave it once, thunder and lightning strike; when you wave it twice, a typhoon blows. Yet the person wielding it doesn’t realize it. That’s how power works, I believe.”]



President Lee’s pledge to relocate the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan for balanced regional development is also expected to gain momentum.



He instructed the ministry to review relocation plans by the end of the year.



[Kang Yu-jung / Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: “He asked them to look into ways to expedite the relocation as much as possible. The Minister of Oceans and Fisheries responded that they’re prepared from A to Z and will review the details.”]



President Lee is also expected to hold his first press conference earlier than previous presidents.



The Presidential Office said that while the schedule has not yet been finalized, they are considering the event to strengthen communication with the public.



KBS News, Son Seo-young.



