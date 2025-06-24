‘Rollercoaster’ war: Trump wins?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If the war ends this way, the biggest winner will likely be President Trump of the United States.



He demonstrated peace through strength by striking Iran's nuclear facilities and showed his presence as a conflict mediator by bringing about a ceasefire agreement.



Yang Min-hyo reports.



[Report]



Taking advantage of the stalled nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, Israel launched a surprise attack.



Trump was aware and turned a blind eye.



[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel/June 16: "Tehran is on fire."]



As clashes intensified between the two sides, Trump watched and weighed the timing for intervention.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Day 3 of War: "Sometimes, they have to fight it out."]



Trump's stopwatch started ticking faster from the fifth day of the military conflict.



He returned home during the G7 summit to hold an emergency security meeting at the White House and hinted at the possibility of directly attacking Iran.



[Trump/U.S. President/Day 5 of War: "An end. A real end. Not a ceasefire. And end."]



"Unconditional surrender."



Threatening to eliminate Iran's supreme leader, he issued an ultimatum and then brought up a two-week deadline again.



[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson/Day 7 of War: "Within the next two weeks."]



During the weekend when everyone let their guard down, thinking nothing would happen in those two weeks, the U.S. military struck the heart of Iran's nuclear development with a bunker buster.



[Trump/U.S. President/Day 9 of War: "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."]



["No more war."]



As criticism arose even from his support base, warning that the U.S. could once again sink into the quagmire of Middle Eastern wars, Trump boldly led the ceasefire agreement.



Trump, who overturned his own words and the rules of war, embarked on the "biggest gamble of his presidency."



After the ruthless "suppression of power," he was able to claim victory in the war with a ceasefire message of "peace and gratitude."



This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



