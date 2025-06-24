KOSPI soars past 3,100 mark
입력 2025.06.24 (23:37)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Thanks to positive news from the Middle East, the KOSPI has surpassed the 3,100 mark today (6.24).
It has risen over 400 points just this month, setting a record for the largest monthly increase.
Reporter Park Chan has the story.
[Report]
KOSPI at 3,103 points.
This is the first time it has exceeded 3,100 since Sept. 2021.
It rose by 89 points, nearly 3%, compared to yesterday.
Foreign and institutional investors turned to 'buy' in just one day, lifting the index.
The KOSPI has continued to rise this month, except for two trading days.
Since June 2, it has increased by 405 points.
Looking at the monthly increase, it has surpassed the levels seen in Nov. and Dec. 2020, during the so-called 'COVID boom.'
The all-time high for the KOSPI, based on closing price, is 3,305.21 points on July 6, 2021.
The landscape of the KOSPI market capitalization is also changing.
This month, Samsung Electronics has risen by 6.5%, while SK hynix has surged by 34.2%.
SK hynix has surpassed a market capitalization of 200 trillion won for the first time.
Although it still falls short of Samsung Electronics' market cap of around 350 trillion won, the gap is quickly narrowing.
[Kim Byeong-yeon/NH Investment & Securities Research Division Head: “In the global AI paradigm, SK Hynix seems to be uniquely reflecting this trend among Korean companies.”]
Today, the KOSDAQ index also surpassed the 800 mark for the first time in 11 months.
The exchange rate fell by over 24 won, finishing the week at around 1,360 won per dollar.
This is KBS News, Park Chan.
Thanks to positive news from the Middle East, the KOSPI has surpassed the 3,100 mark today (6.24).
It has risen over 400 points just this month, setting a record for the largest monthly increase.
Reporter Park Chan has the story.
[Report]
KOSPI at 3,103 points.
This is the first time it has exceeded 3,100 since Sept. 2021.
It rose by 89 points, nearly 3%, compared to yesterday.
Foreign and institutional investors turned to 'buy' in just one day, lifting the index.
The KOSPI has continued to rise this month, except for two trading days.
Since June 2, it has increased by 405 points.
Looking at the monthly increase, it has surpassed the levels seen in Nov. and Dec. 2020, during the so-called 'COVID boom.'
The all-time high for the KOSPI, based on closing price, is 3,305.21 points on July 6, 2021.
The landscape of the KOSPI market capitalization is also changing.
This month, Samsung Electronics has risen by 6.5%, while SK hynix has surged by 34.2%.
SK hynix has surpassed a market capitalization of 200 trillion won for the first time.
Although it still falls short of Samsung Electronics' market cap of around 350 trillion won, the gap is quickly narrowing.
[Kim Byeong-yeon/NH Investment & Securities Research Division Head: “In the global AI paradigm, SK Hynix seems to be uniquely reflecting this trend among Korean companies.”]
Today, the KOSDAQ index also surpassed the 800 mark for the first time in 11 months.
The exchange rate fell by over 24 won, finishing the week at around 1,360 won per dollar.
This is KBS News, Park Chan.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- KOSPI soars past 3,100 mark
-
- 입력 2025-06-24 23:37:28
[Anchor]
Thanks to positive news from the Middle East, the KOSPI has surpassed the 3,100 mark today (6.24).
It has risen over 400 points just this month, setting a record for the largest monthly increase.
Reporter Park Chan has the story.
[Report]
KOSPI at 3,103 points.
This is the first time it has exceeded 3,100 since Sept. 2021.
It rose by 89 points, nearly 3%, compared to yesterday.
Foreign and institutional investors turned to 'buy' in just one day, lifting the index.
The KOSPI has continued to rise this month, except for two trading days.
Since June 2, it has increased by 405 points.
Looking at the monthly increase, it has surpassed the levels seen in Nov. and Dec. 2020, during the so-called 'COVID boom.'
The all-time high for the KOSPI, based on closing price, is 3,305.21 points on July 6, 2021.
The landscape of the KOSPI market capitalization is also changing.
This month, Samsung Electronics has risen by 6.5%, while SK hynix has surged by 34.2%.
SK hynix has surpassed a market capitalization of 200 trillion won for the first time.
Although it still falls short of Samsung Electronics' market cap of around 350 trillion won, the gap is quickly narrowing.
[Kim Byeong-yeon/NH Investment & Securities Research Division Head: “In the global AI paradigm, SK Hynix seems to be uniquely reflecting this trend among Korean companies.”]
Today, the KOSDAQ index also surpassed the 800 mark for the first time in 11 months.
The exchange rate fell by over 24 won, finishing the week at around 1,360 won per dollar.
This is KBS News, Park Chan.
Thanks to positive news from the Middle East, the KOSPI has surpassed the 3,100 mark today (6.24).
It has risen over 400 points just this month, setting a record for the largest monthly increase.
Reporter Park Chan has the story.
[Report]
KOSPI at 3,103 points.
This is the first time it has exceeded 3,100 since Sept. 2021.
It rose by 89 points, nearly 3%, compared to yesterday.
Foreign and institutional investors turned to 'buy' in just one day, lifting the index.
The KOSPI has continued to rise this month, except for two trading days.
Since June 2, it has increased by 405 points.
Looking at the monthly increase, it has surpassed the levels seen in Nov. and Dec. 2020, during the so-called 'COVID boom.'
The all-time high for the KOSPI, based on closing price, is 3,305.21 points on July 6, 2021.
The landscape of the KOSPI market capitalization is also changing.
This month, Samsung Electronics has risen by 6.5%, while SK hynix has surged by 34.2%.
SK hynix has surpassed a market capitalization of 200 trillion won for the first time.
Although it still falls short of Samsung Electronics' market cap of around 350 trillion won, the gap is quickly narrowing.
[Kim Byeong-yeon/NH Investment & Securities Research Division Head: “In the global AI paradigm, SK Hynix seems to be uniquely reflecting this trend among Korean companies.”]
Today, the KOSDAQ index also surpassed the 800 mark for the first time in 11 months.
The exchange rate fell by over 24 won, finishing the week at around 1,360 won per dollar.
This is KBS News, Park Chan.
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.