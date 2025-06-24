KOSPI soars past 3,100 mark

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Thanks to positive news from the Middle East, the KOSPI has surpassed the 3,100 mark today (6.24).



It has risen over 400 points just this month, setting a record for the largest monthly increase.



Reporter Park Chan has the story.



[Report]



KOSPI at 3,103 points.



This is the first time it has exceeded 3,100 since Sept. 2021.



It rose by 89 points, nearly 3%, compared to yesterday.



Foreign and institutional investors turned to 'buy' in just one day, lifting the index.



The KOSPI has continued to rise this month, except for two trading days.



Since June 2, it has increased by 405 points.



Looking at the monthly increase, it has surpassed the levels seen in Nov. and Dec. 2020, during the so-called 'COVID boom.'



The all-time high for the KOSPI, based on closing price, is 3,305.21 points on July 6, 2021.



The landscape of the KOSPI market capitalization is also changing.



This month, Samsung Electronics has risen by 6.5%, while SK hynix has surged by 34.2%.



SK hynix has surpassed a market capitalization of 200 trillion won for the first time.



Although it still falls short of Samsung Electronics' market cap of around 350 trillion won, the gap is quickly narrowing.



[Kim Byeong-yeon/NH Investment & Securities Research Division Head: “In the global AI paradigm, SK Hynix seems to be uniquely reflecting this trend among Korean companies.”]



Today, the KOSDAQ index also surpassed the 800 mark for the first time in 11 months.



The exchange rate fell by over 24 won, finishing the week at around 1,360 won per dollar.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!