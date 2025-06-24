KBS seeks stable funding

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The KBS Viewers Committee, a legal body composed of KBS viewers nationwide, has issued a joint declaration urging measures for the financial stability of public broadcasting.



They emphasized the need to adjust the TV subscription fee, which has remained at 2,500 won for 45 years, to properly fulfill public responsibilities.



KBS stated that it will once again pursue the adjustment of the fee with a sense of urgency.



Reporter Lim Jae-sung has the details.



[Report]



A joint declaration adopted unanimously by the 19 KBS viewers committees across the country.



[Kim Young-do/KBS Busan Viewers Committee Chair: "We recommend that KBS prepare active financial stability measures."]



The core issue is the re-pursuit of a subscription fee increase to secure stable funding.



[Yang O-bong/KBS Jeonju Viewers Committee Chair: "In this era, the value of public broadcasting is even more necessary. From that perspective, we believe that the fee needs to be realistically adjusted."]



This is the fifth attempt to push for a fee increase.



Since 2007, the KBS board has passed proposals for a subscription fee increase, but all have failed to pass through the National Assembly.



The subscription fee, first imposed in 1981, has remained at 2,500 won per month for 45 years.



With the continuously declining TV advertising market and the aggressive competition from OTT services, KBS must resolve financial pressure to fulfill its public responsibilities, including disaster broadcasting, and to lead domestic content and broadcasting technology.



Along with the re-pursuit of the fee increase, KBS announced six "promises to viewers" that outline its future direction and vision through a representative of its employees.



[Shin Soo-min/KBS Cheongju Technical Department: "Promise six, we will strive to spread K-culture on the global stage and take the lead in ushering in a new K-Renaissance era."]



KBS plans to prepare a specific proposal for the appropriate increase amount and begin related procedures, including gathering public opinion.



This is KBS News, Lim Jae-sung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!