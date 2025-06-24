News 9

KBS seeks stable funding

입력 2025.06.24 (23:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The KBS Viewers Committee, a legal body composed of KBS viewers nationwide, has issued a joint declaration urging measures for the financial stability of public broadcasting.

They emphasized the need to adjust the TV subscription fee, which has remained at 2,500 won for 45 years, to properly fulfill public responsibilities.

KBS stated that it will once again pursue the adjustment of the fee with a sense of urgency.

Reporter Lim Jae-sung has the details.

[Report]

A joint declaration adopted unanimously by the 19 KBS viewers committees across the country.

[Kim Young-do/KBS Busan Viewers Committee Chair: "We recommend that KBS prepare active financial stability measures."]

The core issue is the re-pursuit of a subscription fee increase to secure stable funding.

[Yang O-bong/KBS Jeonju Viewers Committee Chair: "In this era, the value of public broadcasting is even more necessary. From that perspective, we believe that the fee needs to be realistically adjusted."]

This is the fifth attempt to push for a fee increase.

Since 2007, the KBS board has passed proposals for a subscription fee increase, but all have failed to pass through the National Assembly.

The subscription fee, first imposed in 1981, has remained at 2,500 won per month for 45 years.

With the continuously declining TV advertising market and the aggressive competition from OTT services, KBS must resolve financial pressure to fulfill its public responsibilities, including disaster broadcasting, and to lead domestic content and broadcasting technology.

Along with the re-pursuit of the fee increase, KBS announced six "promises to viewers" that outline its future direction and vision through a representative of its employees.

[Shin Soo-min/KBS Cheongju Technical Department: "Promise six, we will strive to spread K-culture on the global stage and take the lead in ushering in a new K-Renaissance era."]

KBS plans to prepare a specific proposal for the appropriate increase amount and begin related procedures, including gathering public opinion.

This is KBS News, Lim Jae-sung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KBS seeks stable funding
    • 입력 2025-06-24 23:37:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

The KBS Viewers Committee, a legal body composed of KBS viewers nationwide, has issued a joint declaration urging measures for the financial stability of public broadcasting.

They emphasized the need to adjust the TV subscription fee, which has remained at 2,500 won for 45 years, to properly fulfill public responsibilities.

KBS stated that it will once again pursue the adjustment of the fee with a sense of urgency.

Reporter Lim Jae-sung has the details.

[Report]

A joint declaration adopted unanimously by the 19 KBS viewers committees across the country.

[Kim Young-do/KBS Busan Viewers Committee Chair: "We recommend that KBS prepare active financial stability measures."]

The core issue is the re-pursuit of a subscription fee increase to secure stable funding.

[Yang O-bong/KBS Jeonju Viewers Committee Chair: "In this era, the value of public broadcasting is even more necessary. From that perspective, we believe that the fee needs to be realistically adjusted."]

This is the fifth attempt to push for a fee increase.

Since 2007, the KBS board has passed proposals for a subscription fee increase, but all have failed to pass through the National Assembly.

The subscription fee, first imposed in 1981, has remained at 2,500 won per month for 45 years.

With the continuously declining TV advertising market and the aggressive competition from OTT services, KBS must resolve financial pressure to fulfill its public responsibilities, including disaster broadcasting, and to lead domestic content and broadcasting technology.

Along with the re-pursuit of the fee increase, KBS announced six "promises to viewers" that outline its future direction and vision through a representative of its employees.

[Shin Soo-min/KBS Cheongju Technical Department: "Promise six, we will strive to spread K-culture on the global stage and take the lead in ushering in a new K-Renaissance era."]

KBS plans to prepare a specific proposal for the appropriate increase amount and begin related procedures, including gathering public opinion.

This is KBS News, Lim Jae-sung.
임재성
임재성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구
법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로

법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로
이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…<br>미국이 힘으로 끝냈다

이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…미국이 힘으로 끝냈다
김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, <br>재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전

김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, 재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.