Controversy over Minister Song

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the political arena, the aftermath of the decision to retain Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryeong continues.



As negative sentiments persisted not only from the opposition but also from the ruling Democratic Party, the Chief of Staff for Political Affairs visited the National Assembly to mitigate the situation.



Lee Ye-rin reports.



[Report]



Minister Song Mi-ryeong opposed the four agriculture-related laws led by the Democratic Party during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, sparking conflicts with the agricultural sector.



[Song Mi-ryeong/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs/Nov. 25, 2024: "I also see them as the 'Four Flawed Agricultural Laws.' The law itself is a disaster."]



Progressive parties based on farmers' organizations have strongly protested for several days.



[Jeon Jong-deok/Progressive Party Member: "Competence and practicality without conscience and justice only bring pain to the people and farmers."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party and the Social Democratic Party also urged the withdrawal of her retention and resignation, calling her the "culprit of the failure of agricultural reform" and "an irresponsible opportunist."



The People Power Party, which has changed its stance, also expressed its discontent.



[Song Eon-seog/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "She said she would promote the grain law in a direction that aligns with the new government's philosophy, but from the public's perspective, it seems like a very cowardly attitude."]



Even within the ruling party, questions arose about "Why Song Mi-ryeong?"



President Lee explained during a dinner with the Democratic Party's leadership yesterday (June 23), saying, "After holding a cabinet meeting, I judged that she was someone to use regardless of faction," and referred to it as a "balanced appointment."



However, as negative sentiments did not subside, today the Chief of Staff for Political Affairs visited the National Assembly to persuade ruling party lawmakers.



[Woo Sang-ho/Chief of Staff for Political Affairs: "There are certainly capable candidates, but we decided to go with this integrated appointment this time, and I sought understanding on that point."]



A ruling party lawmaker who attended the meeting stated, "Concerns about Minister Song's agricultural policy direction remain," adding, "I conveyed these worries sufficiently."



[Baek Seung-ah/Floor Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "Since the president appoints and can withdraw at any time, I ask the public to watch how Minister Song Mi-ryeong carries out her work..."]



After the decision to retain her, President Lee met with Minister Song at the cabinet meeting and instructed her to "actively listen to other opinions and mediate conflicts."



KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!