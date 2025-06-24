News 9

Highway crash leads to fatality

입력 2025.06.24 (23:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In Gangwon Province, a man in his 20s has died in a secondary accident on the highway.

A few minutes after the initial crash, another vehicle struck the stopped car inside a tunnel.

Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the details.

[Report]

The Seoul-Yangyang Expressway, frequently used by vacationers in Gangwon Province.

A passenger vehicle traveling in the first lane suddenly crashes into the tunnel wall.

After rolling several times, it comes to a stop across the lane.

Other vehicles quickly slow down or turn on their hazard lights to avoid the accident scene.

However, just a few moments later, another vehicle crashes into the already-stopped car, causing a secondary accident.

As a result, the driver in his 20s, who had not yet exited the first vehicle, lost his life.

[Police Official: "The second vehicle failed to see the accident and struck the first vehicle three minutes later. The case is under investigation for professional negligence resulting in death under the Special Act on Traffic Accidents."]

Secondary accidents are a common but especially deadly risk at crash scenes—particularly on highways.

In the past five years, over 140 people have died from secondary accidents on Korean expressways.

The fatality rate is nearly 50%, six times higher than accidents on regular roads.

The Korea Expressway Corporation and police emphasize that in the event of a highway accident, drivers must turn on their hazard lights, open their trunk, and evacuate to the roadside immediately.

[Han Seung-bong / Team Leader, 7th Highway Patrol Division, 3rd Unit: "When alerting others about the accident, do not remain in the traffic lane. It's best to move onto the shoulder or curb to do so."]

They also advised that quickly reporting the accident to emergency services at 112 or 119 is crucial in preventing further accidents.

This is Jo Hyu-yeon, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Highway crash leads to fatality
    • 입력 2025-06-24 23:37:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

In Gangwon Province, a man in his 20s has died in a secondary accident on the highway.

A few minutes after the initial crash, another vehicle struck the stopped car inside a tunnel.

Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the details.

[Report]

The Seoul-Yangyang Expressway, frequently used by vacationers in Gangwon Province.

A passenger vehicle traveling in the first lane suddenly crashes into the tunnel wall.

After rolling several times, it comes to a stop across the lane.

Other vehicles quickly slow down or turn on their hazard lights to avoid the accident scene.

However, just a few moments later, another vehicle crashes into the already-stopped car, causing a secondary accident.

As a result, the driver in his 20s, who had not yet exited the first vehicle, lost his life.

[Police Official: "The second vehicle failed to see the accident and struck the first vehicle three minutes later. The case is under investigation for professional negligence resulting in death under the Special Act on Traffic Accidents."]

Secondary accidents are a common but especially deadly risk at crash scenes—particularly on highways.

In the past five years, over 140 people have died from secondary accidents on Korean expressways.

The fatality rate is nearly 50%, six times higher than accidents on regular roads.

The Korea Expressway Corporation and police emphasize that in the event of a highway accident, drivers must turn on their hazard lights, open their trunk, and evacuate to the roadside immediately.

[Han Seung-bong / Team Leader, 7th Highway Patrol Division, 3rd Unit: "When alerting others about the accident, do not remain in the traffic lane. It's best to move onto the shoulder or curb to do so."]

They also advised that quickly reporting the accident to emergency services at 112 or 119 is crucial in preventing further accidents.

This is Jo Hyu-yeon, KBS News.
조휴연
조휴연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구
법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로

법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로
이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…<br>미국이 힘으로 끝냈다

이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…미국이 힘으로 끝냈다
김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, <br>재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전

김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, 재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.