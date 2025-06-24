Highway crash leads to fatality

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Gangwon Province, a man in his 20s has died in a secondary accident on the highway.



A few minutes after the initial crash, another vehicle struck the stopped car inside a tunnel.



Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the details.



[Report]



The Seoul-Yangyang Expressway, frequently used by vacationers in Gangwon Province.



A passenger vehicle traveling in the first lane suddenly crashes into the tunnel wall.



After rolling several times, it comes to a stop across the lane.



Other vehicles quickly slow down or turn on their hazard lights to avoid the accident scene.



However, just a few moments later, another vehicle crashes into the already-stopped car, causing a secondary accident.



As a result, the driver in his 20s, who had not yet exited the first vehicle, lost his life.



[Police Official: "The second vehicle failed to see the accident and struck the first vehicle three minutes later. The case is under investigation for professional negligence resulting in death under the Special Act on Traffic Accidents."]



Secondary accidents are a common but especially deadly risk at crash scenes—particularly on highways.



In the past five years, over 140 people have died from secondary accidents on Korean expressways.



The fatality rate is nearly 50%, six times higher than accidents on regular roads.



The Korea Expressway Corporation and police emphasize that in the event of a highway accident, drivers must turn on their hazard lights, open their trunk, and evacuate to the roadside immediately.



[Han Seung-bong / Team Leader, 7th Highway Patrol Division, 3rd Unit: "When alerting others about the accident, do not remain in the traffic lane. It's best to move onto the shoulder or curb to do so."]



They also advised that quickly reporting the accident to emergency services at 112 or 119 is crucial in preventing further accidents.



This is Jo Hyu-yeon, KBS News.



