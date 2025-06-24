Students flock to 1,000 won meal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (June 24), we will look into the crisis of living expenses, focusing on the high inflation issue.



These days, young people are struggling with the burden of food costs.



They are searching for student cafeterias where they can have breakfast for 1,000 won, reducing dining out as much as possible, and tightening their belts.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has more.



[Report]



At 8 AM, students continue to flock to a university cafeteria.



On average, about 150 students use the '1,000 won breakfast' service each day.



[Yoo Yeon-joo/Graduate Student: "It's cheap, so I think I eat here often. (Food expenses) usually amount to almost 30,000 won a day."]



[Lee Do-woo/University Student: "I think I've eaten here about 3 to 4 times this week."]



Lunch usually costs 6,000 won, but breakfast is only 1,000 won.



[Yoo Ji-sang/University Student: "I live in Namyangju, and I leave at 7:20 AM to have the 1,000 won meal. I'm a bit worried because I can have breakfast for 1,000 won during the semester, but that won't be possible during the vacation."]



This is an alley in front of the school that students often visit during lunch hours.



How much does it cost to have a meal here?



A pork cutlet costs 8,500 won, and pho is 9,000 won.



Even ordering the cheapest menu will cost nearly 10,000 won.



[Lee Young-chae/University Student: "Since many places cost over 10,000 won, I think I hesitate and think a lot before dining out."]



[Lee Dong-hyun/University Student: "(Franchises) keep offering discounts. So I've followed those and eaten only that for a whole week..."]



[Jung Seung-min/University Student: "Otherwise, I just mix tuna with rice at home and live like that."]



Kim Seung-hyun is a job seeker.



In the past week, he has eaten only home-cooked meals and has not dined out even once.



[Kim Seung-hyun/Job Seeker: "(When I'm hungry outside) I find myself going to convenience stores a lot. I hardly drink coffee at all."]



With many fixed expenses like transportation, communication, and insurance, even if he tries to save on food, it still amounts to 300,000 won.



Half of the money he earns from part-time jobs goes to food expenses.



[Kim Seung-hyun/Job Seeker: "(Meeting friends) used to be about once every two weeks, but now I've reduced it to once a month, and (going to cafes) feels like a luxury now, so I often look for nearby libraries or places like that."]



Last year, the food expense for households in the lowest 20% income bracket increased by nearly 40% compared to five years ago.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



