Aricell victims seek justice

[Anchor]



One year ago today, a fire broke out at the lithium battery factory Aricell, resulting in the deaths of 23 people and injuries to 9 others.



The investigation revealed that the disaster was caused by excessive operations and inadequate safety training.



However, the bereaved families are still desperately calling for the punishment of those responsible.



First, let's hear their voices from reporter Kim Bo-dam.



[Report]



The Aricell disaster, which resulted in 23 deaths, is recorded as the worst chemical plant accident in history.



The investigation found that Aricell caused the accident by pushing operations to meet delivery deadlines, and it was revealed that the non-regular workers who were deployed to work had not received safety training and did not even have the authority to disable the emergency exit security devices.



[Yeo Guk-hwa/Aricell disaster bereaved family: "Only regular employees had (emergency exit) fingerprint recognition and ID cards. They discriminated between regular and temporary workers. That’s why we were even more enraged."]



The past year has been spent in anger and sorrow.



A mother who lost her daughter, who was eagerly waiting to move in together, still cannot believe the accident happened.



[Lee Soon-hee/Aricell disaster bereaved family: "'We said we would pay the final payment and move in on Aug. 16, but we couldn't go into the house..."]



After the accident, Aricell, which had bowed its head in apology, has been quick to evade responsibility as the trial began.



Park Soon-kwan, the CEO of Aricell, denied the charges of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, claiming he is not the 'actual manager' responsible for ensuring safety.



[Son Ik-chan/Lawyer/Aricell disaster legal support team: "(CEO Park) received weekly work reports and communicated through emails or KakaoTalk regularly..."]



While the first trial results have yet to be announced, CEO Park has been released on bail.



The bereaved families are still waiting for the punishment of those responsible.



[Yeo Guk-hwa/Aricell disaster bereaved family: "The truth has not been revealed yet. We want the truth to be uncovered, and those responsible to be punished..."]



This is KBS News Kim Bo-dam.



