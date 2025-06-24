News 9

Aricell victims seek justice

입력 2025.06.24 (23:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

One year ago today, a fire broke out at the lithium battery factory Aricell, resulting in the deaths of 23 people and injuries to 9 others.

The investigation revealed that the disaster was caused by excessive operations and inadequate safety training.

However, the bereaved families are still desperately calling for the punishment of those responsible.

First, let's hear their voices from reporter Kim Bo-dam.

[Report]

The Aricell disaster, which resulted in 23 deaths, is recorded as the worst chemical plant accident in history.

The investigation found that Aricell caused the accident by pushing operations to meet delivery deadlines, and it was revealed that the non-regular workers who were deployed to work had not received safety training and did not even have the authority to disable the emergency exit security devices.

[Yeo Guk-hwa/Aricell disaster bereaved family: "Only regular employees had (emergency exit) fingerprint recognition and ID cards. They discriminated between regular and temporary workers. That’s why we were even more enraged."]

The past year has been spent in anger and sorrow.

A mother who lost her daughter, who was eagerly waiting to move in together, still cannot believe the accident happened.

[Lee Soon-hee/Aricell disaster bereaved family: "'We said we would pay the final payment and move in on Aug. 16, but we couldn't go into the house..."]

After the accident, Aricell, which had bowed its head in apology, has been quick to evade responsibility as the trial began.

Park Soon-kwan, the CEO of Aricell, denied the charges of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, claiming he is not the 'actual manager' responsible for ensuring safety.

[Son Ik-chan/Lawyer/Aricell disaster legal support team: "(CEO Park) received weekly work reports and communicated through emails or KakaoTalk regularly..."]

While the first trial results have yet to be announced, CEO Park has been released on bail.

The bereaved families are still waiting for the punishment of those responsible.

[Yeo Guk-hwa/Aricell disaster bereaved family: "The truth has not been revealed yet. We want the truth to be uncovered, and those responsible to be punished..."]

This is KBS News Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Aricell victims seek justice
    • 입력 2025-06-24 23:37:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

One year ago today, a fire broke out at the lithium battery factory Aricell, resulting in the deaths of 23 people and injuries to 9 others.

The investigation revealed that the disaster was caused by excessive operations and inadequate safety training.

However, the bereaved families are still desperately calling for the punishment of those responsible.

First, let's hear their voices from reporter Kim Bo-dam.

[Report]

The Aricell disaster, which resulted in 23 deaths, is recorded as the worst chemical plant accident in history.

The investigation found that Aricell caused the accident by pushing operations to meet delivery deadlines, and it was revealed that the non-regular workers who were deployed to work had not received safety training and did not even have the authority to disable the emergency exit security devices.

[Yeo Guk-hwa/Aricell disaster bereaved family: "Only regular employees had (emergency exit) fingerprint recognition and ID cards. They discriminated between regular and temporary workers. That’s why we were even more enraged."]

The past year has been spent in anger and sorrow.

A mother who lost her daughter, who was eagerly waiting to move in together, still cannot believe the accident happened.

[Lee Soon-hee/Aricell disaster bereaved family: "'We said we would pay the final payment and move in on Aug. 16, but we couldn't go into the house..."]

After the accident, Aricell, which had bowed its head in apology, has been quick to evade responsibility as the trial began.

Park Soon-kwan, the CEO of Aricell, denied the charges of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, claiming he is not the 'actual manager' responsible for ensuring safety.

[Son Ik-chan/Lawyer/Aricell disaster legal support team: "(CEO Park) received weekly work reports and communicated through emails or KakaoTalk regularly..."]

While the first trial results have yet to be announced, CEO Park has been released on bail.

The bereaved families are still waiting for the punishment of those responsible.

[Yeo Guk-hwa/Aricell disaster bereaved family: "The truth has not been revealed yet. We want the truth to be uncovered, and those responsible to be punished..."]

This is KBS News Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구
법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로

법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로
이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…<br>미국이 힘으로 끝냈다

이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…미국이 힘으로 끝냈다
김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, <br>재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전

김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, 재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.