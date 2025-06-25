Kim Keon-hee loses degree
[Anchor]
After more than three years of investigation into the master's thesis of Kim Keon-hee, her degree has been revoked by Sookmyung Women's University.
With the cancellation of the master's degree, Kookmin University has also begun the process to revoke Kim's doctoral degree.
Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.
[Report]
In 1999, Kim Keon-hee submitted a thesis to the Graduate School of Education at Sookmyung Women's University.
The thesis studied the characteristics of the works of the painter Paul Klee, but allegations arose in 2021 that it was pieced together from several other theses on the same topic.
Comparing the theses reveals numerous instances of sentences taken without citation, and entire paragraphs copied verbatim.
An alumni group from Sookmyung Women's University requested an investigation from the school in 2022, claiming that the plagiarism rate exceeded 50% based on their own verification results.
After an investigation by the Research Integrity Committee, Sookmyung Women's University concluded that the thesis was plagiarized and revoked Kim's master's degree.
This comes after more than three years since the investigation began.
However, no explanation was provided for the prolonged investigation.
[Yoo Young-joo/Sookmyung Women's University Alumni Association President: "If they had announced that 'the plagiarism rate is this high' and then revoked the degree, more people would have understood, and it would have been the right thing for the school to feel a sense of responsibility and apologize for the delay in the announcement of the results."]
With the cancellation of the master's degree, the process to revoke Kim's doctoral degree, which she received from Kookmin University in 2008, has also begun.
According to the Higher Education Act, if a master's degree is revoked, the admission to the doctoral program also becomes invalid.
Kookmin University has stated that it plans to send a fact-checking official document to Sookmyung Women's University.
This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
- Kim Keon-hee loses degree
입력 2025-06-25 00:06:17
최혜림 기자 gaegul@kbs.co.kr최혜림 기자의 기사 모음
