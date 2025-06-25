Resident chair steps down

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Park Dan, the chairperson of the Korean Intern Resident Association, who had been leading hardline protests against the government, resigned today (6.24).



As more residents who had submitted resignations express a desire to return to hospitals, the momentum of the protest has weakened, raising questions about whether the standoff between the medical community and the government is entering a new phase.



Hong Seong-hee reports.



[Report]



Park Dan, as a representative of resigned residents, was one of the most prominent hardliners, even influencing medical students.



[Park Dan / Chairperson, Korean Intern Resident Association / May 2024: “Due to the government's ban on accepting resignations and the order to maintain medical services, most residents are being deprived of their freedom to choose a career.”]



Until recently, Park had emphasized that the government's position remained unchanged and that it was not the right time to return. But today, he unexpectedly announced his resignation.



In an internal message, Park wrote, “I did my best, but only caused disappointment,” and stated, “I will step down from all positions.”



As more resigned residents began voicing a desire to return, criticism of Park's leadership grew.



[Jang Jae-young / Director of Education and Research, Korean Academy of Medical Policy/ Resident: “The biggest complaint seems to be that he made major decisions unilaterally without communicating with residents.”]



Resident leaders at major teaching hospitals, including Seoul National University Hospital, also publicly criticized Park and proposed talks with the government.



[Jeong Jeong-il / Vice Chair, Emergency Committee of Asan Medical Center Residents: “A new government has taken office, and the previous administration's mistakes should be addressed together. I hope this will be seen as a gesture for dialogue.”]



The Korean Intern Resident Association is scheduled to hold an extraordinary general meeting on June 26 to discuss the formation of a new leadership team.



However, since some residents are setting conditions for returning—such as guaranteed positions or additional specialist exams—it remains unclear whether this will lead to a full-scale return.



This is Hong Seong-hee, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!