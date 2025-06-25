Go Woo-suk joins Detroit

동영상 고정 취소

Go Woo-suk, who was released by Miami, has chosen to stay in the United States rather than return to Korea.



His decision marks yet another challenge.



After being released by the Miami Marlins, Go Woo-suk received a minor league contract offer from the Detroit Tigers and is reported to have arrived today in Toledo, Ohio, where the team’s home stadium is located.



The LG Twins, who hold his KBO rights, also confirmed that they understand Go Woo-suk intends to remain in the U.S.



Go Woo-suk has faced a series of challenges, including trades, minor league transfers, and releases.



Will he be able to realize his dream of stepping onto a Major League mound with Detroit?



