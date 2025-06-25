News 9

Special listing system abused

입력 2025.06.25 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

When the stock market is hot, it may be a good time to tackle the numerous homework assignments piling up.

Continuing from yesterday's (June 23) report on the issue of 'zombie stocks'.

There is a 'special admission system' for major entrance exams.

Even if the test scores are somewhat lacking, if you have a noteworthy background or exceptional talents in areas like arts and sports, you can still be accepted.

'Special Listing under the Technology Evaluation System' is similar.

Even if the capital is somewhat lacking, companies are allowed to enter the KOSDAQ based on their technological capabilities and growth potential.

A typical example of this system is 'Rainbow Robotics', a robotics company that recently became a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

Since the inception of this system in 2005, 260 companies have been listed through the technology evaluation.

Our reporting team analyzed the performance of all these companies.

However, rather than promising technology firms, there were far more struggling 'zombie stocks'.

There were also significant cases of abuse of the system.

The reality is that the special listing system has become a 'backdoor' for failing companies to list, increasing investor losses. Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.

[Report]

The first company to be listed under the special listing under growth evaluation, a type of special listing under technology evaluation, is Cellivery.

It focused on the commercialization of a treatment for Parkinson's disease.

[Jo○○/CEO of Cellivery/2021/voice altered: "Is it impossible to treat diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's?"]

After being listed on KOSDAQ, sales plummeted.

Halved, then halved again.

In the third year after listing, it reported sales of 700 million won.

If annual sales are less than 3 billion won, it would be subject to management designation, but it was granted a 5-year grace period due to the special listing under technology evaluation system.

However, false disclosures about new drug plans and the subsequent arrest and indictment of the CEO ultimately led to the confirmation of the company's delisting.

Over 50,000 investors lost 1 trillion won.

[Choi Kang-hyuk/Cellivery shareholder: "I started with about 10 million won and gradually increased it. For me, it was almost my entire fortune..."]

Last year, only 12 out of the 260 companies listed through technology special listing exceeded 100 billion won in sales, which is about 4%.

In contrast, the proportion of companies designated as management targets due to various deficiencies exceeded 20%.

[Promotional video: "We are focusing our research on developing next-generation therapeutics using innovative RNA-based technology."]

There is a company that claimed it would develop RNA therapeutics and was listed through technology special listing in 2019.

We tracked its business history since listing.

It ventured into unrelated businesses such as beauty devices, real estate leasing, and pet supplies, far from the special technology.

[Employee of a technology special listing company/voice altered: "There are many startups with a strong desire to enter the market in that way."]

There is no verification of the progress of the special technology.

Once they pass the review, they are essentially in a safe zone.

[Park Joo-geun/CEO of Leaders Index: "When evaluating technology listing companies, the evaluation methods need to be more meticulous."]

Among the 88 companies listed on KOSDAQ last year, 42 were through technology special listing.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Special listing system abused
    • 입력 2025-06-25 00:06:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

When the stock market is hot, it may be a good time to tackle the numerous homework assignments piling up.

Continuing from yesterday's (June 23) report on the issue of 'zombie stocks'.

There is a 'special admission system' for major entrance exams.

Even if the test scores are somewhat lacking, if you have a noteworthy background or exceptional talents in areas like arts and sports, you can still be accepted.

'Special Listing under the Technology Evaluation System' is similar.

Even if the capital is somewhat lacking, companies are allowed to enter the KOSDAQ based on their technological capabilities and growth potential.

A typical example of this system is 'Rainbow Robotics', a robotics company that recently became a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

Since the inception of this system in 2005, 260 companies have been listed through the technology evaluation.

Our reporting team analyzed the performance of all these companies.

However, rather than promising technology firms, there were far more struggling 'zombie stocks'.

There were also significant cases of abuse of the system.

The reality is that the special listing system has become a 'backdoor' for failing companies to list, increasing investor losses. Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.

[Report]

The first company to be listed under the special listing under growth evaluation, a type of special listing under technology evaluation, is Cellivery.

It focused on the commercialization of a treatment for Parkinson's disease.

[Jo○○/CEO of Cellivery/2021/voice altered: "Is it impossible to treat diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's?"]

After being listed on KOSDAQ, sales plummeted.

Halved, then halved again.

In the third year after listing, it reported sales of 700 million won.

If annual sales are less than 3 billion won, it would be subject to management designation, but it was granted a 5-year grace period due to the special listing under technology evaluation system.

However, false disclosures about new drug plans and the subsequent arrest and indictment of the CEO ultimately led to the confirmation of the company's delisting.

Over 50,000 investors lost 1 trillion won.

[Choi Kang-hyuk/Cellivery shareholder: "I started with about 10 million won and gradually increased it. For me, it was almost my entire fortune..."]

Last year, only 12 out of the 260 companies listed through technology special listing exceeded 100 billion won in sales, which is about 4%.

In contrast, the proportion of companies designated as management targets due to various deficiencies exceeded 20%.

[Promotional video: "We are focusing our research on developing next-generation therapeutics using innovative RNA-based technology."]

There is a company that claimed it would develop RNA therapeutics and was listed through technology special listing in 2019.

We tracked its business history since listing.

It ventured into unrelated businesses such as beauty devices, real estate leasing, and pet supplies, far from the special technology.

[Employee of a technology special listing company/voice altered: "There are many startups with a strong desire to enter the market in that way."]

There is no verification of the progress of the special technology.

Once they pass the review, they are essentially in a safe zone.

[Park Joo-geun/CEO of Leaders Index: "When evaluating technology listing companies, the evaluation methods need to be more meticulous."]

Among the 88 companies listed on KOSDAQ last year, 42 were through technology special listing.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구

특검, 윤 전 대통령 ‘특수공무집행방해’ 체포영장 청구
법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로

법원, 김용현 재판부 기피 신청 ‘기각’…오늘 심문 예정대로
이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…<br>미국이 힘으로 끝냈다

이스라엘-이란 종전 합의…미국이 힘으로 끝냈다
김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, <br>재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전

김민석 총리 후보자 청문회, 재산 증식·학위 취득 난타전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.