Special listing system abused

[Anchor]



When the stock market is hot, it may be a good time to tackle the numerous homework assignments piling up.



Continuing from yesterday's (June 23) report on the issue of 'zombie stocks'.



There is a 'special admission system' for major entrance exams.



Even if the test scores are somewhat lacking, if you have a noteworthy background or exceptional talents in areas like arts and sports, you can still be accepted.



'Special Listing under the Technology Evaluation System' is similar.



Even if the capital is somewhat lacking, companies are allowed to enter the KOSDAQ based on their technological capabilities and growth potential.



A typical example of this system is 'Rainbow Robotics', a robotics company that recently became a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.



Since the inception of this system in 2005, 260 companies have been listed through the technology evaluation.



Our reporting team analyzed the performance of all these companies.



However, rather than promising technology firms, there were far more struggling 'zombie stocks'.



There were also significant cases of abuse of the system.



The reality is that the special listing system has become a 'backdoor' for failing companies to list, increasing investor losses. Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.



[Report]



The first company to be listed under the special listing under growth evaluation, a type of special listing under technology evaluation, is Cellivery.



It focused on the commercialization of a treatment for Parkinson's disease.



[Jo○○/CEO of Cellivery/2021/voice altered: "Is it impossible to treat diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's?"]



After being listed on KOSDAQ, sales plummeted.



Halved, then halved again.



In the third year after listing, it reported sales of 700 million won.



If annual sales are less than 3 billion won, it would be subject to management designation, but it was granted a 5-year grace period due to the special listing under technology evaluation system.



However, false disclosures about new drug plans and the subsequent arrest and indictment of the CEO ultimately led to the confirmation of the company's delisting.



Over 50,000 investors lost 1 trillion won.



[Choi Kang-hyuk/Cellivery shareholder: "I started with about 10 million won and gradually increased it. For me, it was almost my entire fortune..."]



Last year, only 12 out of the 260 companies listed through technology special listing exceeded 100 billion won in sales, which is about 4%.



In contrast, the proportion of companies designated as management targets due to various deficiencies exceeded 20%.



[Promotional video: "We are focusing our research on developing next-generation therapeutics using innovative RNA-based technology."]



There is a company that claimed it would develop RNA therapeutics and was listed through technology special listing in 2019.



We tracked its business history since listing.



It ventured into unrelated businesses such as beauty devices, real estate leasing, and pet supplies, far from the special technology.



[Employee of a technology special listing company/voice altered: "There are many startups with a strong desire to enter the market in that way."]



There is no verification of the progress of the special technology.



Once they pass the review, they are essentially in a safe zone.



[Park Joo-geun/CEO of Leaders Index: "When evaluating technology listing companies, the evaluation methods need to be more meticulous."]



Among the 88 companies listed on KOSDAQ last year, 42 were through technology special listing.



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



