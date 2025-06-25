Lucky goal lifts PSG to win

동영상 고정 취소

In the Club World Cup, there was a scene where a long-range shot deflected off a teammate and resulted in a goal.



So, whose goal was it officially recognized as?



In the 35th minute of the first half, during a corner kick situation, PSG's Vitinha connected with a long-range shot.



The powerful shot deflected and headed towards the goal.



Upon reviewing the slow-motion replay, it was seen that the ball hit the back of teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was trying to avoid it, before going in.



Ultimately, Kvaratskhelia was fortunate enough to have the goal credited to him, while Vitinha recorded an assist.



With an additional goal from Hakimi, PSG secured a 2-0 victory and claimed the top spot in their group. Who will they face in the round of 16?



It’s Inter Miami, where 38-year-old Suárez proved his enduring talent by scoring a goal.



Since it's the team of Messi—who once played for Paris—the round of 16 will feature what's being called the "Messi Derby."



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!