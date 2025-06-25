News 9

Early morning fire tragedy

[Anchor]

Early this morning (June 24), a fire broke out in an apartment in Busan, resulting in the death of an elementary school student sister, while her younger sister is in critical condition.

This incident occurred just about 10 minutes after the parents left for work.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the details.

[Report]

The exterior of the apartment is charred black.

Shocked residents have come outside and are anxiously watching the situation.

The fire broke out around 4:15 AM on the 4th floor of this apartment.

The living room is completely burned to the ceiling, making it difficult to recognize any shapes, and the floor is covered in soot.

[Resident who reported: "I smelled something burning and saw that there was a lot of smoke, so I reported it."]

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, but the 10-year-old sister, who was sleeping in the room, suffocated from the smoke and died, while her 7-year-old sister is in critical condition.

This incident occurred just about 10 minutes after the parents left the sleeping sisters at home to go to work early in the morning.

[Police official/voice altered: "This happened while the parents were out for work in the early morning. I can't provide exact details."]

The police and fire authorities believe the fire started in the living room and are investigating the exact cause of the fire through a joint examination.

Neighbors cannot hide their sorrow over the tragic fate of the young sisters.

[Neighbor: "The children were very polite. They were really nice. Whenever I saw them, they always greeted me, even though they might not have known who I was."]

[Neighbor: "I heard the child was very pretty. Both princesses were very bright and very beautiful..."]

The sisters' parents were reported to have been struggling financially, working together in early morning cleaning jobs.

The local government has decided to provide medical expenses and other support to the affected family.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.

최위지 기자

